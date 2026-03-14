Golden Triangle Coalition Of Black Democrats

Hosted by

Golden Triangle Coalition Of Black Democrats

About this event

Celebrating the Distinguished Service of Beaumont City Manager Kenneth Williams

3520 W Cardinal Dr

Beaumont, TX 77705, USA

Individual Ticket
$25

This ticket includes admission for one guest to the Distinguished Service Celebration honoring Beaumont City Manager Kenneth Williams.

Gold Sponsor
$300

Gold Sponsors receive:


• One reserved table with seating for up to eight guests

• Public recognition during the event program

• Sponsor acknowledgment on printed event materials


This sponsorship helps support civic engagement initiatives and community programming led by the Golden Triangle Coalition of Black Democrats.

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