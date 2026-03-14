Celebrating the Distinguished Service of Beaumont City Manager Kenneth Williams

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket includes admission for one guest to the Distinguished Service Celebration honoring Beaumont City Manager Kenneth Williams.
Gold Sponsors receive:
• One reserved table with seating for up to eight guests
• Public recognition during the event program
• Sponsor acknowledgment on printed event materials
This sponsorship helps support civic engagement initiatives and community programming led by the Golden Triangle Coalition of Black Democrats.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!