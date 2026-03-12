Celebration Lutheran School Gala Auction

3 Night Stay (Valid Labor Day through Memorial Day)



Escape to Iron Sunset Cabin!

A cozy, fully renovated cabin just minutes from downtown Iron River and beautiful Sunset Lake. Nestled on a peaceful half acre, this home offers modern comforts with rustic charm.

Inside, you’ll find an eat-in kitchen, a comfortable living room with fireplace, and the convenience of a washer and dryer.

We also have an additional living area/guest cabin just feet away—complete with stove, bar fridge, microwave, and its own fireplace—makes the perfect spot for entertaining or offering a little extra privacy. Your Upper Peninsula escape awaits—just pack your bags and settle into Iron Sunset.

SLEEPS: 6

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

*Dog-friendly

*Open year-round

* Additional living area (separate cabin)

*Ski Brule-15 minutes away

*Sunset Lake-2.7 miles away

*2 Surveillance outdoor cameras on Property

All info can be found here:

https://freshwatervacationrentals.com/vacation_rentals/iron-sunset/