Celebration Lutheran School Gala Auction

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4 tickets to any home game at Lambeau Field (non-gold package games)
Section 634- Covered overhang with stadium seating and private section restrooms
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2 Night Stay in a cottage (accommodates 6) at Camp Luther. Certificate is valid for the Retreat Season only which is valid between Labor Day and Memorial Day. More information can be found on their website www.campluther.com.
Starting bid
3 Night Stay (Valid Labor Day through Memorial Day)
Escape to Iron Sunset Cabin!
A cozy, fully renovated cabin just minutes from downtown Iron River and beautiful Sunset Lake. Nestled on a peaceful half acre, this home offers modern comforts with rustic charm.
Inside, you’ll find an eat-in kitchen, a comfortable living room with fireplace, and the convenience of a washer and dryer.
We also have an additional living area/guest cabin just feet away—complete with stove, bar fridge, microwave, and its own fireplace—makes the perfect spot for entertaining or offering a little extra privacy. Your Upper Peninsula escape awaits—just pack your bags and settle into Iron Sunset.
SLEEPS: 6
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
*Dog-friendly
*Open year-round
* Additional living area (separate cabin)
*Ski Brule-15 minutes away
*Sunset Lake-2.7 miles away
*2 Surveillance outdoor cameras on Property
All info can be found here:
https://freshwatervacationrentals.com/vacation_rentals/iron-sunset/
Starting bid
Front Row Seats to the Christmas Program for the 2026-2027 school year. Up to 8 tickets available in prime seating!
Starting bid
Front Row Seats to the Spring Musical for the 2026-2027 school year. Up to 8 tickets available in prime seating!
Thursday @ 2:15 OR Friday @ 6:00
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Ever wonder how hard our pastors work and what they do on a daily basis? Well, this is your chance to find out! Spend the day with one of our Pastors from Faith Lutheran Church. Lunch is always a perk of this fun filled day!
Starting bid
Want to be a school principal when you are older? Well, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Spend the day with Mrs. Randazzo. Implement some new rules for the day? Have a special dress up day? The choices are yours! Also, lunch is included in this fun filled day!
YOUR CHANCE TO RULE THE SCHOOL!
Starting bid
Do you LOVE popcorn? Mrs. Donna Zimmermann will provide you with her popcorn once a week for the remainder of the school year.
She has many seasonings that can be added to make her already delicious popcorn extra mouthwatering.
Starting bid
Want an excuse to pull the fire alarm at school? Well, here is your chance! Don't let this opportunity pass by!
Set up the test, pull the alarm, reset the system & make sure all students and staff are accounted for!
Starting bid
Want to see how hard Ms. Maggie works in our school kitchen?
You can hang out with her for the day helping prep lunch that YOU get to decide is on menu for that day.
Let your culinary skills shine!
Starting bid
Tee up for a day of fun, fellowship, and friendly competition! Join us for the 3rd Annual Faith Lutheran Church Golf Outing on Saturday, September 12th at High Cliff Golf Course. This package includes a foursome entry for 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch, and 10 raffle tickets per person for a chance to win exciting silent auction items. Gather your group and enjoy a memorable day on the course filled with community and connection!
Starting bid
Turn an ordinary ride home into an unforgettable experience! With Fire Truck Frenzy, one lucky winner will enjoy a thrilling ride home aboard a real fire truck to a single address. Whether it’s a student looking to make a grand entrance, a group of neighborhood friends celebrating together, or a well-deserving staff member, this is a one-of-a-kind way to travel in style. Lights, sirens, and smiles guaranteed—don’t miss your chance to make memories that will last a lifetime!
Starting bid
Theme song: Jesus loves me
Fingerprint painted stool
Starting bid
Theme song: Fruit of the Spirit
Eric Carle inspired painted paper collage
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Theme song: My Lighthouse
Stained glass mosaic
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Celebration middle school students using sewing, embroidery and various 2D and 3D art techniques to create this beautiful coastal landscape.
Working abstractly and without pattern, their art came together by using colorful fabric, handmade rosettes and florals and vivid, creative expression straight-from-the-heart!
Starting bid
*Guitar body painted by middle school.
*Decorations painted by students.
*Hearts made by 3k,4k,5k
*Singing and joyful faces created by 1st, 2nd, 3rd ,4th & 5th Grade Students.
*Music notes made by middle school.
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