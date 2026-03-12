Hosted by

Celebration Lutheran School Inc

About this event

Celebration Lutheran School Gala Auction

Pick-up location

3100 E Evergreen Dr, Appleton, WI 54913, USA

Perfect Packer Package item
Perfect Packer Package
$400

Starting bid

4 tickets to any home game at Lambeau Field (non-gold package games)

Section 634- Covered overhang with stadium seating and private section restrooms

2 Night Camp Luther Stay item
2 Night Camp Luther Stay
$300

Starting bid

2 Night Stay in a cottage (accommodates 6) at Camp Luther. Certificate is valid for the Retreat Season only which is valid between Labor Day and Memorial Day. More information can be found on their website www.campluther.com.

Escape to Iron River item
Escape to Iron River
$300

Starting bid

3 Night Stay (Valid Labor Day through Memorial Day)


Escape to Iron Sunset Cabin!

A cozy, fully renovated cabin just minutes from downtown Iron River and beautiful Sunset Lake. Nestled on a peaceful half acre, this home offers modern comforts with rustic charm.

Inside, you’ll find an eat-in kitchen, a comfortable living room with fireplace, and the convenience of a washer and dryer.
We also have an additional living area/guest cabin just feet away—complete with stove, bar fridge, microwave, and its own fireplace—makes the perfect spot for entertaining or offering a little extra privacy. Your Upper Peninsula escape awaits—just pack your bags and settle into Iron Sunset.

SLEEPS: 6
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
*Dog-friendly 
*Open year-round
* Additional living area (separate cabin)
*Ski Brule-15 minutes away 
*Sunset Lake-2.7 miles away
*2 Surveillance outdoor cameras on Property

All info can be found here:

https://freshwatervacationrentals.com/vacation_rentals/iron-sunset/

Christmas In the Spotlight item
Christmas In the Spotlight
$150

Starting bid

Front Row Seats to the Christmas Program for the 2026-2027 school year. Up to 8 tickets available in prime seating!

CenterStage Dreams item
CenterStage Dreams
$150

Starting bid

Front Row Seats to the Spring Musical for the 2026-2027 school year. Up to 8 tickets available in prime seating!

Thursday @ 2:15 OR Friday @ 6:00

Pastor For The Day item
Pastor For The Day
$150

Starting bid

Ever wonder how hard our pastors work and what they do on a daily basis? Well, this is your chance to find out! Spend the day with one of our Pastors from Faith Lutheran Church. Lunch is always a perk of this fun filled day!

Principal For the Day! item
Principal For the Day!
$150

Starting bid

Want to be a school principal when you are older? Well, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Spend the day with Mrs. Randazzo. Implement some new rules for the day? Have a special dress up day? The choices are yours! Also, lunch is included in this fun filled day!

YOUR CHANCE TO RULE THE SCHOOL!

Poppin' Snack Break item
Poppin' Snack Break
$150

Starting bid

Do you LOVE popcorn? Mrs. Donna Zimmermann will provide you with her popcorn once a week for the remainder of the school year.

She has many seasonings that can be added to make her already delicious popcorn extra mouthwatering.

Ring the (fire) alarm item
Ring the (fire) alarm
$150

Starting bid

Want an excuse to pull the fire alarm at school? Well, here is your chance! Don't let this opportunity pass by!

Set up the test, pull the alarm, reset the system & make sure all students and staff are accounted for!

Cafeteria Takeover item
Cafeteria Takeover
$150

Starting bid

Want to see how hard Ms. Maggie works in our school kitchen?

You can hang out with her for the day helping prep lunch that YOU get to decide is on menu for that day.

Let your culinary skills shine!

Fore! Faith & Fellowship item
Fore! Faith & Fellowship
$400

Starting bid

Tee up for a day of fun, fellowship, and friendly competition! Join us for the 3rd Annual Faith Lutheran Church Golf Outing on Saturday, September 12th at High Cliff Golf Course. This package includes a foursome entry for 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch, and 10 raffle tickets per person for a chance to win exciting silent auction items. Gather your group and enjoy a memorable day on the course filled with community and connection!

Fire Truck Frenzy item
Fire Truck Frenzy
$200

Starting bid

Turn an ordinary ride home into an unforgettable experience! With Fire Truck Frenzy, one lucky winner will enjoy a thrilling ride home aboard a real fire truck to a single address. Whether it’s a student looking to make a grand entrance, a group of neighborhood friends celebrating together, or a well-deserving staff member, this is a one-of-a-kind way to travel in style. Lights, sirens, and smiles guaranteed—don’t miss your chance to make memories that will last a lifetime!

3K/4K Art item
3K/4K Art
$250

Starting bid

Theme song: Jesus loves me

Fingerprint painted stool

5K,1st, 2nd Grade Art item
5K,1st, 2nd Grade Art
$250

Starting bid

Theme song: Fruit of the Spirit 

Eric Carle inspired painted paper collage 

3rd, 4th, 5th Grade Art item
3rd, 4th, 5th Grade Art
$250

Starting bid

Theme song: My Lighthouse 

Stained glass mosaic 

Middle School Art item
Middle School Art
$250

Starting bid

Celebration middle school students using sewing, embroidery and various 2D and 3D art techniques to create this beautiful coastal landscape.

Working abstractly and without pattern, their art came together by using colorful fabric, handmade rosettes and florals and vivid, creative expression straight-from-the-heart!

All School Art item
All School Art item
All School Art item
All School Art
$350

Starting bid

*Guitar body painted by middle school.

*Decorations painted by students.

*Hearts made by 3k,4k,5k

*Singing and joyful faces created by 1st, 2nd, 3rd ,4th & 5th Grade Students.

*Music notes made by middle school.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!