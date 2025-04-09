Mālama O Nā Keiki

Celebration of Aloha 2025

266 Kaelepulu Dr

Kailua, HI 96734, USA

CONCERT/DINNER- 1 MEMBER
$75

Individual Concert and Dinner seating for a MEMBER.
Member: MPCC & Mālama o Nā Keiki (C4HN) Member

For Hālau guests or Child Ticket, please contact us for discount code.

CONCERT/DINNER- 1 NON MEMBER (Copy)
$125

Individual Concert and Dinner seating for a NON MEMBER.

INDIVIDUAL GOLFER- 1 MEMBER
$175

Includes cart, awards, dinner, and concert seat for a MEMBER.
Member: MPCC & Mālama o Nā Keiki (C4HN) Member

INDIVIDUAL GOLFER- 1 NONMEMBER (Copy)
$275

Includes cart, awards, dinner, and concert seat for a NON MEMBER.

CONCERT/DINNER - TABLE (10 SEATS)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

$1,000: Concert AND Dinner seating FOR 10

ALIʻI TEAM
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

ALIʻI DONOR - $5,000

Perpetual recognition “Aliʻi Patron”

6 golfers / Concert dinner seating for 12

Celebration of Aloha Golf Package for each golfer: Shirt, Cap, Travel Bag, Umbrella, Tees, and Marker (paid registration and shirt size must be submitted by July 31st)

50 Diaper Bed Bags donated with corporate logo

1 Grand Prize Complimentary Giveaway Ticket and 10 Games/Giveaway Tickets per Golfer

Option: include corporate banners displayed at the Putting Green
3 Tee signs: driveway entrance, one on the front and back nine – designed by Prince Kuhio Studios - Aliʻi Arthouse

Reserved ALIʻI-themed dinner table with ‘ohana servings

KĀHILI TEAM
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

KĀHILI DONOR - $3,000

Perpetual recognition as “Kāhili Patron”

3 golfers / Concert Dinner seating for 6

Celebration of Aloha Golf Umbrella, Golf Tees, and Marker for each golfer

25 Diaper Bed Bags donated with corporate logo

Option: include corporate collateral in all golfer SWAG bags

PR: corporate logos on PR/Marketing materials, website, cart card, and media

1 Tee sign on the front or back nine

1 Games Ticket per golfer

Reserved KĀHILI-themed dinner table

ʻUMEKE TEAM
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

ʻUMEKE DONOR - $1,200

3 golfers / Concert Dinner seating for 3

Celebration of Aloha Golf Tees and Marker for each golfer

1 Tee sign on the front or back nine

ALIʻI ON THE GREEN
$500

Aliʻi On the Green - Tee Sponsor $500 sponsor package offers your company the unique opportunity to have your logo prominently displayed at select tee.
Mahalo to ‘Ohana Lili’u Studios - 1st Native Hawaiian artistic royal studio connected to Queen Lili‘uokalani for her commitment to babies and children.
Sponsor an unique signage of an Ali‘i at every tee!

VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION
Free

SIGN UP HERE TO SERVE AS A VOLUNTEER FOR THE EVENT. Role(s) and time(s) will vary depending on the assigned duty. Please look for a volunteer communication after the registration for the detailed information. You will be matched to the best role(s) per your preferred role and availabilities. Mahalo!

