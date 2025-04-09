Celebration of Aloha 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Individual Concert and Dinner seating for a MEMBER.
Member: MPCC & Mālama o Nā Keiki (C4HN) Member
For Hālau guests or Child Ticket, please contact us for discount code.
Individual Concert and Dinner seating for a NON MEMBER.
Includes cart, awards, dinner, and concert seat for a MEMBER.
Member: MPCC & Mālama o Nā Keiki (C4HN) Member
Includes cart, awards, dinner, and concert seat for a NON MEMBER.
$1,000: Concert AND Dinner seating FOR 10
ALIʻI DONOR - $5,000
Perpetual recognition “Aliʻi Patron”
6 golfers / Concert dinner seating for 12
Celebration of Aloha Golf Package for each golfer: Shirt, Cap, Travel Bag, Umbrella, Tees, and Marker (paid registration and shirt size must be submitted by July 31st)
50 Diaper Bed Bags donated with corporate logo
1 Grand Prize Complimentary Giveaway Ticket and 10 Games/Giveaway Tickets per Golfer
Option: include corporate banners displayed at the Putting Green
3 Tee signs: driveway entrance, one on the front and back nine – designed by Prince Kuhio Studios - Aliʻi Arthouse
Reserved ALIʻI-themed dinner table with ‘ohana servings
KĀHILI DONOR - $3,000
Perpetual recognition as “Kāhili Patron”
3 golfers / Concert Dinner seating for 6
Celebration of Aloha Golf Umbrella, Golf Tees, and Marker for each golfer
25 Diaper Bed Bags donated with corporate logo
Option: include corporate collateral in all golfer SWAG bags
PR: corporate logos on PR/Marketing materials, website, cart card, and media
1 Tee sign on the front or back nine
1 Games Ticket per golfer
Reserved KĀHILI-themed dinner table
ʻUMEKE DONOR - $1,200
3 golfers / Concert Dinner seating for 3
Celebration of Aloha Golf Tees and Marker for each golfer
1 Tee sign on the front or back nine
Aliʻi On the Green - Tee Sponsor $500 sponsor package offers your company the unique opportunity to have your logo prominently displayed at select tee.
Mahalo to ‘Ohana Lili’u Studios - 1st Native Hawaiian artistic royal studio connected to Queen Lili‘uokalani for her commitment to babies and children.
Sponsor an unique signage of an Ali‘i at every tee!
SIGN UP HERE TO SERVE AS A VOLUNTEER FOR THE EVENT. Role(s) and time(s) will vary depending on the assigned duty. Please look for a volunteer communication after the registration for the detailed information. You will be matched to the best role(s) per your preferred role and availabilities. Mahalo!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!