Circulo de Chispas

Hosted by

Circulo de Chispas

About this event

Celebration of Community: Sponsor a Child, Support a School

💫 Chones Fairy Sponsor
$25

Magically delivers a years worth of underwear to one child in a Title I school.

🎒 Bag of Blessings Sponsor
$50

Funds a reusable donation bag placed in a local business and sponsors one child. Comes with a school-specific sign to inspire community giving.

👕 Lotería Legend Sponsor
$250

Your logo goes on our iconic Lotería-style team shirt, plus you sponsor 8 children. This tier brings culture, color, and care together.

🛍️ Bolsa Builder Sponsor
$500

Helps fund the production of reusable donation bags with your logo featured. Sponsors 16 children and supports community donation efforts.

🌟 Community Chones Fairy Sponsor
$1,000

The ultimate community partner. Includes your logo on our shirt, bag, and website. You’ll receive both items and sponsor 36+ children. Spotlighted during our virtual celebration in August.

Add a donation for Circulo de Chispas

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!