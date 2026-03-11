Uplift Internationale

Hosted by

Uplift Internationale

About this event

JOY! The Uplift Internationale Annual Celebration

701 S Franklin St

Denver, CO 80209, USA

Individual
$50
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Gwapa (Beautiful)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your whole family (4) and Celebrate with us!

Salamat (Thank You) Activity Sponsor
$750

Sponsoring our event will include recognition during the program. Tickets for 8 that include the games and activities for your guests.

Pag-asa (Hope) Food and Drink Sponsor
$1,000

Logo featured on program and showcased at food and drink stations. Recognition during the program and in social media campaigns. Includes 8 tickets to the Celebration.

Taghoy (Whistle) Mission Sponsor
$1,250

Recognition on social media and in the program. Opportunity to set up a booth for your business at the Celebration. Nameplate for new equipment purchased for the 2027 mission.

Kaibigan (Friend) of Uplift Exclusive Event Sponsor
$2,500

Logo featured on all marketing materials and recognized on social media. 

Prominent placement in the program and advertisement for the entire year. Tickets for 10 attendees.

Add a donation for Uplift Internationale

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!