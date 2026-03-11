JOY! The Uplift Internationale Annual Celebration

About this event
Bring your whole family (4) and Celebrate with us!
Sponsoring our event will include recognition during the program. Tickets for 8 that include the games and activities for your guests.
Logo featured on program and showcased at food and drink stations. Recognition during the program and in social media campaigns. Includes 8 tickets to the Celebration.
Recognition on social media and in the program. Opportunity to set up a booth for your business at the Celebration. Nameplate for new equipment purchased for the 2027 mission.
Logo featured on all marketing materials and recognized on social media.
Prominent placement in the program and advertisement for the entire year. Tickets for 10 attendees.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!