Celebration of Life: Survivorship Dinner

Host a reserved table for 10 guests and be part of an inspiring evening honoring the gift of a second chance at life.

Your sponsorship includes priority reserved seating, a three-course dining experience for each guest and recognition as a valued supporter of Get Redd Foundation.





Whether inviting colleagues, clients, friends, or family, your table creates a meaningful opportunity to connect, celebrate survivorship, and support patients and families affected by rare blood disorders, blood cancers, and bone marrow transplants.





Your generosity helps fund vital resources, patient support programs, awareness initiatives, and donor registry outreach that bring hope when it is needed most. ❤️