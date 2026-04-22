About this event
Midlothian, VA 23113
The Legacy Title Sponsor serves as the premier partner of the Celebration of Life Golf Classic, receiving the highest level of visibility, hospitality, and event association throughout the weekend.
Honor Sponsors receive enhanced visibility and hospitality while helping create a memorable and meaningful experience for players, guests, and supporters.
Hope Sponsors make an important investment in the success of the event while enjoying an elevated experience and meaningful recognition for their support.
Help host the private VIP party on Sunday evening, where sponsors, special guests, and supporters gather for a more intimate night of connection and celebration.
A great way to take part in the Celebration of Life Golf Classic while supporting a meaningful mission shared by Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation and Matthew Smiles Foundation.
Join us for a memorable day of golf, connection, and purpose at the Celebration of Life Golf Classic.
Support the player gift experience and help welcome golfers with event items that add to the day.
Keep players refreshed on the course while putting your business in front of participants throughout the day.
A simple and visible way to support the event and connect your name or business with the day on the course.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!