Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

Hosted by

Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

About this event

Celebration of Life Golf Classic

Independence Golf Club

Midlothian, VA 23113

Legacy Title Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

The Legacy Title Sponsor serves as the premier partner of the Celebration of Life Golf Classic, receiving the highest level of visibility, hospitality, and event association throughout the weekend.

  • Exclusive recognition as the Title Sponsor of the Celebration of Life Golf Classic
  • Event naming opportunity as Celebration of Life Golf Classic presented by [Sponsor Name]
  • Two golf foursomes
  • Opportunity to golf with a VIP in one of your foursomes
  • Premier Swag Package for all golfers
  • Breakfast before golf and post-golf food and awards 
  • Twelve tickets to the private VIP party on Sunday, September 13
  • Premier, top-billing logo placement on primary event signage
  • Top placement on sponsor materials, event web pages, and printed items
  • Recognition in select pre-event and post-event promotional materials
  • Featured social media recognition as Title Sponsor
  • Verbal recognition during key event remarks
  • Opportunity to include one approved branded item in golfer swag bags
  • Opportunity for sponsor representative welcome or recognition remarks
Honor Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Honor Sponsors receive enhanced visibility and hospitality while helping create a memorable and meaningful experience for players, guests, and supporters.

  • Two golf foursomes
  • Opportunity to golf with a VIP in one of your foursomes
  • Premier Swag Package for all golfers
  • Breakfast before golf and post-golf food and awards 
  • Eight tickets to the private VIP party on Sunday, September 13
  • Enhanced logo recognition on event signage
  • Prominent placement on sponsor materials, event webpage, and printed items
  • Social media recognition as an Honor Sponsor
  • Opportunity to include one approved branded item in golfer swag bags
Hope Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Hope Sponsors make an important investment in the success of the event while enjoying an elevated experience and meaningful recognition for their support.

  • One golf foursome
  • Signature Swag Package for all golfers
  • Breakfast before golf and post-golf food and awards 
  • Four tickets to the private VIP party on Sunday, September 13
  • Logo recognition on event signage
  • Placement on sponsor materials, event webpage, and printed items
  • Social media recognition as a Hope Sponsor
VIP Dinner Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Help host the private VIP party on Sunday evening, where sponsors, special guests, and supporters gather for a more intimate night of connection and celebration.

  • Recognition as VIP Dinner Sponsor
  • Two tickets to the private VIP party on Sunday, September 13
  • Logo signage at the VIP party
  • Recognition on sponsor materials, event webpage, and printed items
  • Social media recognition as VIP Dinner Sponsor
Golf Foursome
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A great way to take part in the Celebration of Life Golf Classic while supporting a meaningful mission shared by Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation and Matthew Smiles Foundation.

  • One golf foursome
  • Classic Swag Package for all golfers
  • Breakfast before golf and post-golf food and awards 
Individual Golfer
$625

Join us for a memorable day of golf, connection, and purpose at the Celebration of Life Golf Classic.

  • One golfer entry
  • Classic Swag Package
  • Breakfast before golf and post-golf food and awards
Swag Sponsor
$1,000

Support the player gift experience and help welcome golfers with event items that add to the day.

  • Recognition as Swag Sponsor
  • Logo recognition on sponsor materials, event webpage, and printed items
  • Recognition in connection with player gift distribution
  • Social media recognition as Swag Sponsor
Drink Cart Sponsor
$500

Keep players refreshed on the course while putting your business in front of participants throughout the day.

  • Recognition as Drink Cart Sponsor
  • Signage on one drink cart
  • Recognition on sponsor materials, event webpage, and printed items
  • Social media recognition as Drink Cart Sponsor
Hole Sponsor
$250

A simple and visible way to support the event and connect your name or business with the day on the course.

  • Signage at one golf hole
  • Recognition on event webpage
Add a donation for Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!