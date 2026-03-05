Leadership Circle Language Sponsorship (In Lieu of Attending Banquet)

About this event
When prompted, enter your Leadership Circle DISCOUNT CODE for reduced pricing for One Full Language Sponsorship of your choosing (based on availability)
When prompted, enter your Leadership Circle DISCOUNT CODE for reduced pricing for Two Full Language Sponsorships of your choosing (based on availability). SPECIAL NOTE - We will also add an additional Table of 10 people to attend the banquet.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!