Twenty20 Faith Inc

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Twenty20 Faith Inc

About this event

Celebration of Nations 2026! Leadership Circle Table Sponsorships

3001 Kalahari Blvd

Round Rock, TX 78665, USA

Bronze Table for 10 People (Before Your Discount):
$1,000

When prompted, enter your Leadership Circle DISCOUNT CODE for reduced pricing for a Table of 10 People.

Silver Table for 10 People (Before your Discount):
$3,000

When prompted, enter your Leadership Circle DISCOUNT CODE for reduced pricing for a Table of 10 People PLUS One Full Language Sponsorship of your choosing (based on availability)

Gold Table for 10 People (Before your Discount):
$5,000

When prompted, enter your Leadership Circle DISCOUNT CODE for reduced pricing for a Table of 10 People PLUS Two Full Language Sponsorships of your choosing (based on availability)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!