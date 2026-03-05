Celebration of Nations 2026! Leadership Circle Table Sponsorships

About this event
When prompted, enter your Leadership Circle DISCOUNT CODE for reduced pricing for a Table of 10 People.
When prompted, enter your Leadership Circle DISCOUNT CODE for reduced pricing for a Table of 10 People PLUS One Full Language Sponsorship of your choosing (based on availability)
When prompted, enter your Leadership Circle DISCOUNT CODE for reduced pricing for a Table of 10 People PLUS Two Full Language Sponsorships of your choosing (based on availability)
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