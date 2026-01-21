Celebration of Nations 2026! Tickets & Table Sponsorships

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities - Table for 10 People
Table for 10 People PLUS One Full Language Sponsorship of your choosing (based on availability)
Table for 10 People PLUS Two Full Language Sponsorships of your choosing (based on availability)
You and your guest can enjoy the full program for the evening at a discounted rate.
Single ticket purchase for one person to enjoy the program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!