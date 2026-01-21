Twenty20 Faith Inc

Hosted by

Twenty20 Faith Inc

About this event

Celebration of Nations 2026! Tickets & Table Sponsorships

3001 Kalahari Blvd

Round Rock, TX 78665, USA

Bronze Table for 10 People
$1,000

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities - Table for 10 People

Silver Table for 10 People
$3,000

Table for 10 People PLUS One Full Language Sponsorship of your choosing (based on availability)

Gold Table for 10 People
$5,000

Table for 10 People PLUS Two Full Language Sponsorships of your choosing (based on availability)

Couple's Discounted Ticket (for 2 people)
$225

You and your guest can enjoy the full program for the evening at a discounted rate.

Individual Ticket (single person)
$125

Single ticket purchase for one person to enjoy the program.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!