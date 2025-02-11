CELEBRATION! The Palace Stamford's Annual Gala featuring Kool & the Gang

Please contact Laurel Lea to purchase this sponsorship. [email protected] | 203-517-3416 |
This level of sponsorship includes:
• 20 Prime Center Orchestra seats to performance
• Kool & The Gang Meet & Greet for four **ONLY 2 MEET & GREETS WILL BE OFFERED- ACT NOW!
• Attendance for 20 at red-carpet event including pre-show cocktail party featuring open bars w/ specialty cocktails, hearty small plates by Marcia Selden Catering, silent auction, and a “best dressed” contest
• Commemorative VIP Pass for Meet & Greet access
• Complimentary parking for 10 cars at Landmark Garage
• 1 commemorative, named seat in our historic theatre
• Full Page color ad in Gala program and on gala lobby video
• Recognition on Gala sponsor signage located throughout The Palace Theatre
• Gala sponsor recognition on our lobby sponsor board for 1 year
• Gala sponsor recognition on our lobby monitors until the gala
• Logo/company or name recognition in pre and post show email blasts to ALL Kool & The Gang ticketholders
• Recognition as a Celebration sponsor on the Gala event page on our website
• Private, behind-the-scenes tour of our historic Thomas Lamb designed theatre for up to 20
• 2 complimentary tickets to each Upstage show for 1 year
• Gala sponsor designation on all digital programs for 12 months
• 1 complimentary Founder’s Room or Upstage rental (additional costs apply)
Gold Record Sponsor
$7,500
Please contact Laurel Lea to purchase this sponsorship. [email protected] | 203-517-3416 |
This level of sponsorship includes:
• 16 Prime Center Orchestra seats to performance
• Attendance for all 16 at red-carpet event including pre-show cocktail party featuring open bars, hearty small plates by Marcia Selden Catering, silent auction, and a “best dressed” contest.
• Complimentary parking for 8 cars at Landmark Garage
• 1 commemorative, named seat in our historic theatre
• Full Page color ad in Gala program and on gala lobby video
• Recognition on Gala sponsor signage located throughout The Palace Theatre
• Gala sponsor recognition on our lobby sponsor board for 1 year
• Gala sponsor recognition on our lobby monitors until the gala
• Logo and company or name recognition in pre and post show email blasts to ALL Kool & The Gang ticketholders
• Recognition as a Gold Record sponsor on the Gala event page on our website
• Private, behind-the-scenes tour of our historic Thomas Lamb designed theatre for up to 16
• 2 complimentary tickets to each Upstage show for 1 year
• Gala sponsor designation on all digital programs for 12 months
• 1 complimentary Founder’s Room or Upstage rental (additional costs apply)
Disco Fever Sponsor
$5,000
Please contact Laurel Lea to purchase this sponsorship. [email protected] | 203-517-3416 |
This level of sponsorship includes:
• 12 Prime Center Orchestra seats to performance
• Attendance for 12 at pre-show cocktail party featuring open bars w/specialty cocktails, hearty small plates by Marcia Selden Catering, silent auction, and a “best dressed” contest
• Complimentary parking for 6 cars at Landmark Garage
• ½ page color ad in Gala program and on gala lobby video
• Recognition on Gala sponsor signage located throughout The Palace Theatre
• Gala sponsor recognition on our lobby sponsor board for 1 year
• Gala sponsor recognition on our lobby monitors between now and the gala
• Logo and company or name recognition in pre and post show email blasts to ALL Kool & The Gang ticketholders
• Recognition as a Disco Fever sponsor on the Gala event page on our website
• Private, behind-the-scenes tour of our historic Thomas Lamb designed theatre for up to 8
• 2 complimentary tickets to each Upstage show for 1 year
• Gala sponsor designation on all digital programs for 12 months
• 1 complimentary Founder’s Room or Upstage rental (additional costs apply)
Soul Train Sponsor
$2,400
This level of sponsorship includes:
• 6 Prime Center Orchestra seats to performance
• Attendance for 6 at pre-show cocktail party featuring open bars w/specialty cocktails, hearty small plates by Marcia Selden Catering, silent auction, and a “best dressed” contest
• Complimentary parking for 3 cars at Landmark Garage
• ½ page color ad in Gala program and gala lobby video presence
• Recognition on Gala sponsor signage located throughout The Palace Theatre
• Gala sponsor recognition on our lobby sponsor board for 1 year
• Gala sponsor recognition on our lobby monitors between now and the gala
• Logo and company or name recognition in pre and post show email blasts to ALL Kool & The Gang ticketholders
• Recognition as a Soul Train sponsor on the Gala event page on our website
• Private, behind-the-scenes tour of our historic Thomas Lamb designed theatre for up to 6
• 2 complimentary tickets to each Upstage show for 1 year
• Gala sponsor designation on all show digital programs for 12 months
• 1 complimentary Founder’s Room rental (additional costs apply)
Hollywood Swingin' Sponsor
$1,600
This level of sponsorship includes:
• 4 Prime Orchestra seats to performance
• Attendance for 4 at pre-show cocktail party featuring open bars w/specialty cocktails, hearty small plates by Marcia Selden Catering, silent auction, and a “best dressed” contest
• Complimentary parking for 2 cars at Landmark Garage
• Gala sponsor recognition on our lobby sponsor board for 1 year
• Name in gala program
• 2 complimentary tickets to 6 Upstage shows of your choice
Disco Ball Sponsor
$800
This level of sponsorship includes:
• 2 Prime Orchestra seats to performance
• Attendance for 2 at pre-show cocktail party featuring open bars w/specialty cocktails, hearty small plates by Marcia Selden Catering, silent auction, and a “best dressed” contest
• Complimentary parking for 1 cars at Landmark Garage
• Gala sponsor recognition on our lobby sponsor board for 1 year
• Name in gala program
• 2 complimentary tickets to 6 Upstage shows of your choice
Disco Fan
$400
This level of sponsorship includes:
• 1 Prime Orchestra seat to performance
• Attendance for 1 at pre-show cocktail party featuring open bars w/specialty cocktails, hearty small plates by Marcia Selden Catering, silent auction, and a “best dressed” contest
• Complimentary parking for 1 car at Landmark Garage
• Name in gala program
• 2 complimentary tickets to 2 Upstage shows of your choice
