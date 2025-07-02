Celebration Village 2025

One time entry to market. Good for general shopping on Thursday, Friday or Saturday, (October 23-25).
Hours:
Thursday & Friday: 10AM - 9PM
Saturday: 10AM - 5PM
Entry to Wednesday evening preview party, Oct. 22 (6P-9P). Get an early look at the market and enjoy a catered dinner in the back! Cash bars available!
All access pass - the ticket you keep!
Enjoy Preview Party on Wednesday evening, Oct 22, and also daily entry to the market, Thurs.,10/23, Fri.10/24, Sat., 10/25.
PLUS access to the Mingling with Mimosas event on Saturday from 10-11:30 AM.
Hours:
Preview Party: 6P-9P
Thursday & Friday: 10A-9P
Saturday: 10A-5P
Private ticketed event on Sat., 10/25 from 10AM-11:30AM! Bring your friends and enjoy delicious foods, mimosas, music, mingling and your chance at awesome door prizes!
Event Sponsored by OBgyn Associates and Sanders Clinic for Women.
