Celebrity Dinner - Fabulous 50's

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Includes advertising at event, inclusion in the program, (12) tickets to the event and inclusion in at least two newspaper ads and inclusion in the Thank you ad after event.
Includes advertising at event, inclusion in the program, (8) tickets to the event and inclusion in at least two newspaper ads and inclusion in the Thank you ad after event.
Includes advertising at event, inclusion in the program, (6) tickets to the event and inclusion in at least two newspaper ads and inclusion in the Thank you ad after event.
Includes advertising at event, inclusion in the program, (4) tickets to the event and inclusion in at least two newspaper ads and inclusion in the Thank you ad after event.
A table of eight, inclusion in the program, and inclusion in the Thank you ad after event.
Inclusion in the program, and inclusion in the Thank you ad after event.
Ticket to the event.
$
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