Hosted by

Faith In Action Inc

Celebrity Dinner - Fabulous 50's

5101 N Lovington Hwy

Hobbs, NM 88240, USA

Titanium Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Includes advertising at event, inclusion in the program, (12) tickets to the event and inclusion in at least two newspaper ads and inclusion in the Thank you ad after event.

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes advertising at event, inclusion in the program, (8) tickets to the event and inclusion in at least two newspaper ads and inclusion in the Thank you ad after event.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes advertising at event, inclusion in the program, (6) tickets to the event and inclusion in at least two newspaper ads and inclusion in the Thank you ad after event.

Silver Sponsorship
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes advertising at event, inclusion in the program, (4) tickets to the event and inclusion in at least two newspaper ads and inclusion in the Thank you ad after event.

Table Sponsorship
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

A table of eight, inclusion in the program, and inclusion in the Thank you ad after event.

Contest Sponsorship
$350

Inclusion in the program, and inclusion in the Thank you ad after event.

Individual Ticket
$75

Ticket to the event.

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