Inspiring Minds

Hosted by

Inspiring Minds

About this event

VIP Bourbon Night & Celebrity Golf Outing

1 American Way

Warren, OH 44484, USA

Golf Diamond Sponsor
$10,000

Includes 4-some of golfers with a pro/celebrity. 10 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. A football signed by all celebrities and one exclusive piece of signed memorabilia. Your logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, website, social media and signage. A hole sponsor sign and golf cart sponsor sign.

Golf Platinum Sponsor
$7,500

Includes 5-some of golfers. 8 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. A football signed by all celebrities. Your logo displayed on all marketing materials, website, social media and signage. A hole sponsor sign and golf cart sponsor sign.

Golf Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 6 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. A football signed by all celebrities. Your logo displayed on all marketing materials, website, social media and signage. A hole sponsor sign and golf cart sponsor sign.

Golf Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 4 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. Your logo displayed on event signage and website. A hole sponsor sign and golf cart sponsor sign.

Golf Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Includes 2 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. Your name listed as sponsor on event signage and website. A hole sponsor sign.

Golf Partner Sponsor
$500

Includes 1 ticket to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th Your name listed as sponsor on event materials. A cart sponsor sign.

Golf Hole Sponsor
$350
Golf Cart Sponsor
$250
Golf with a Pro/Celebrity
$3,000

Includes a 4-some of golfers plus celebrity

Golf with a Team
$2,500

Includes a 5-some of golfers

VIP Party Bourbon Night Ticket
$150

Join us for a VIP Party and Bourbon Night before the Golf Outing - Thursday, June 11th at 6:30pm.

VIP Party Bourbon Sponsor
$10,000

ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!

Exclusive sponsor for the Bourbon Room, and recognition on all VIP Party marketing materials, event signage, and social media. Exclusive recognition on VIP event billboard campaign. Includes 10 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. One celebrity-signed piece of memorabilia. 

VIP Party Cigar Sponsor
$5,000

ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!

Exclusive sponsor of the Cigar Station and recognition on all VIP Party marketing materials, event signage, and social media. Includes 6 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. One celebrity-signed piece of memorabilia.

VIP Party Bar Sponsor
$5,000

2 AVAILABLE

Bar sponsor signage and recognition on all VIP Party marketing materials, event signage, and social media. Includes 6 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. One celebrity-signed piece of memorabilia.  

VIP Party Food Station Sponsor
$2,500

Recognition on all VIP Party marketing materials, event signage, and social media. Includes 4 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th.

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