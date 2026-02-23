VIP Bourbon Night & Celebrity Golf Outing

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About this event
Includes 4-some of golfers with a pro/celebrity. 10 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. A football signed by all celebrities and one exclusive piece of signed memorabilia. Your logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials, website, social media and signage. A hole sponsor sign and golf cart sponsor sign.
Includes 5-some of golfers. 8 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. A football signed by all celebrities. Your logo displayed on all marketing materials, website, social media and signage. A hole sponsor sign and golf cart sponsor sign.
Includes 6 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. A football signed by all celebrities. Your logo displayed on all marketing materials, website, social media and signage. A hole sponsor sign and golf cart sponsor sign.
Includes 4 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. Your logo displayed on event signage and website. A hole sponsor sign and golf cart sponsor sign.
Includes 2 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. Your name listed as sponsor on event signage and website. A hole sponsor sign.
Includes 1 ticket to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th Your name listed as sponsor on event materials. A cart sponsor sign.
Includes a 4-some of golfers plus celebrity
Includes a 5-some of golfers
Join us for a VIP Party and Bourbon Night before the Golf Outing - Thursday, June 11th at 6:30pm.
ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!
Exclusive sponsor for the Bourbon Room, and recognition on all VIP Party marketing materials, event signage, and social media. Exclusive recognition on VIP event billboard campaign. Includes 10 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. One celebrity-signed piece of memorabilia.
ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!
Exclusive sponsor of the Cigar Station and recognition on all VIP Party marketing materials, event signage, and social media. Includes 6 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. One celebrity-signed piece of memorabilia.
2 AVAILABLE
Bar sponsor signage and recognition on all VIP Party marketing materials, event signage, and social media. Includes 6 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th. One celebrity-signed piece of memorabilia.
Recognition on all VIP Party marketing materials, event signage, and social media. Includes 4 tickets to the VIP Party on Thursday, June 11th.
$
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