Kenny Loggins Celebrity Pickleball Exhibition Ticketing: Spectators and Pay-to-Play with a Celebrity

Calling all Pickleball enthusiasts! Excitement is in the air. Get ready for a fun day of Celebrities playing with Pros. Games will be coached by Pros and elite players who will be entertaining all of us in a high energy, humorous and memorable event. Social Gathering immediately follows the Exhibition for all attendees. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, refreshments and music. Please note important parking information. Proceeds from your ticket will support the Unity Shoppe, a vital non-profit organization dedicated to serving under-served individuals and families in the Santa Barbara area. You will receive a donation receipt upon payment.

Calling all Pickleball enthusiasts! Excitement is in the air. Get ready for a fun day of Celebrities playing with Pros. Games will be coached by Pros and elite players who will be entertaining all of us in a high energy, humorous and memorable event. Social Gathering immediately follows the Exhibition for all attendees. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, refreshments and music. Please note important parking information. Proceeds from your ticket will support the Unity Shoppe, a vital non-profit organization dedicated to serving under-served individuals and families in the Santa Barbara area. You will receive a donation receipt upon payment.

seeMoreDetailsMobile