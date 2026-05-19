Safeway Community Services and Outreach Program

Hosted by

Safeway Community Services and Outreach Program

About this event

Celebrity Softball Classic

1680 Michigan Ave

Detroit, MI 48216, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
VIP Admission
$30
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Bronze Sponsor
$500

Deliverables:

⚾ Bronze Sponsor – $500

Logo on event signage

Recognition on Safeway Community Services social media (1 post)

2 Complimentary VIP tickets to the game & mixer

Name mentioned during the event

Opportunity to provide promotional items for guests


Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Deliverables:

🌟 Silver Sponsor – $1,500

Everything in Bronze, plus:

Logo on event flyer and digital promotions

4 complimentary VIP tickets to the event & After glow mixer

Vendor table/booth opportunity at the game

Social media spotlight feature (2 posts)

Logo included on step & repeat/banner


Gold Sponsor
$3,500

Deliverables:

🏆 Gold Sponsor – $3,500

Everything in Silver, plus:

Premium logo placement on all event materials

On-field recognition during the Celebrity Softball Game

Opportunity to present an award or participate in a ceremonial first

pitch

6 complimentary VIP tickets

Featured in media, press, and post-event recap

Verbal recognition throughout the event as a key sponsor


Vendor package Silver
$250

• 3 Seats guaranteed

• Dedicated thank you


Vendor Package Platinum
$500

• 5 Seats guaranteed

• Honorable mention in

sponsorship book

• Logo placement on table


Add a donation for Safeway Community Services and Outreach Program

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