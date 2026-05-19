Celebrity Softball Classic

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About this event
Deliverables:
⚾ Bronze Sponsor – $500
Logo on event signage
Recognition on Safeway Community Services social media (1 post)
2 Complimentary VIP tickets to the game & mixer
Name mentioned during the event
Opportunity to provide promotional items for guests
Deliverables:
🌟 Silver Sponsor – $1,500
Everything in Bronze, plus:
Logo on event flyer and digital promotions
4 complimentary VIP tickets to the event & After glow mixer
Vendor table/booth opportunity at the game
Social media spotlight feature (2 posts)
Logo included on step & repeat/banner
Deliverables:
🏆 Gold Sponsor – $3,500
Everything in Silver, plus:
Premium logo placement on all event materials
On-field recognition during the Celebrity Softball Game
Opportunity to present an award or participate in a ceremonial first
pitch
6 complimentary VIP tickets
Featured in media, press, and post-event recap
Verbal recognition throughout the event as a key sponsor
• 3 Seats guaranteed
• Dedicated thank you
• 5 Seats guaranteed
• Honorable mention in
sponsorship book
• Logo placement on table
$
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