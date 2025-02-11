CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME * AFTER GLOW MIXER * VIP

Celebrity Softball Game - Admission - 4:30pm to 6:30pm
$15
The SWCS Celebrity Softball Game will bring together celebrities, athletes, and community leaders for a fun-filled day of friendly competition. Proceeds from the event will support our initiatives for children with disabilities and those from underserved communities. It's a great opportunity to engage with local stars, enjoy the game, and contribute to a worthy cause. - Standing Room Only
Celebrity Softball Game - VIP - 4:30pm - 6:30pm
$50
VIP Lounge/Tent
Drinks
Celebrity Softball Game - Premium Seating - 4:30pm - 6:30pm
$100
After purchasing your Admission ticket of $15.00 - Upgrade your Admission with Premium Seating. Admission tickets are standing room only.
Meet & Greet Celebrities - 4:30pm - 6:30pm
$100
Meet & Greet Celebrities
Take Pictures
All Star Package - Admission/Premium Seating/VIP/Meet&Greet
After Glow Mixer - 6:30pm - 9:00pm (Cocktail 6:30pm)
$125
The SWCS after Glow Mixer will highlight our initiatives to support children with disabilities and those from underserved communities, offering scholarships to three deserving students. We will also unveil our new Fast Track Program, aimed at creating accelerated opportunities for youth in need. The event will provide a chance to network, celebrate our mission, and thank our generous sponsors for their continued support.
Platinum Package = All Star Package + After Glow Mixer