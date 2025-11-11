Celebrity Sponsor Back to the 80s Night

Product placement is everything! Your biz logo will be featured in our high traffic, red carpet walkway, lined with 80's Celebrity Cardboard Cutouts. A photo spot for many of the evening's pics.
INCLUDES:
2 Tickets to the event, plus...
* Verbal recognition at live event.
* Business Banner or logo prominently displayed on the wall behind our red carpet walkway.
* Sponsor reference in promotional materials including social media, Trackside event webpage, newsletter.
* Opportunity to secure this highly sought after, same level of sponsorship at next year’s event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!