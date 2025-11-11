Celebrity Sponsor Back to the 80s Night

Product placement is everything! Your biz logo will be featured in our high traffic, red carpet walkway, lined with 80's Celebrity Cardboard Cutouts. A photo spot for many of the evening's pics.





INCLUDES:





2 Tickets to the event, plus...

* Verbal recognition at live event.

* Business Banner or logo prominently displayed on the wall behind our red carpet walkway.

* Sponsor reference in promotional materials including social media, Trackside event webpage, newsletter.

* Opportunity to secure this highly sought after, same level of sponsorship at next year’s event.