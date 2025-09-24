Beautiful Creations By Chanel Inc

Celebrity Waiter

1201 Baytree Rd

Valdosta, GA 31602, USA

Grilled Salmon
$30

Grilled Salmon Plate
Perfectly grilled salmon served on a bed of fluffy rice, accompanied by a side of tender green beans. Includes your choice of beverage: unsweet tea, sweet tea, lemonade, or water.


*NO SUBSTITIONS

Fried Fish
$30

Swai Fish served with crispy fries and creamy coleslaw. Includes a choice of unsweet tea, sweet tea, lemonade, or water.


*NO SUBSTITIONS

Half of Chicken
$25

Half a chicken paired with Momma's mac and cheese and savory baked beans. Comes with your choice of unsweet tea, sweet tea, lemonade, or water.


*NO SUBSTITIONS

1/3 Slab Rib Dinner
$25

1/3 Slab of tender ribs served with Momma's mac and cheese and baked beans. Includes your choice of unsweet tea, sweet tea, lemonade, or water.


*NO SUBSTITIONS

House Salad
$10

A large salad topped with cucumber, cheese, tomato, and onion. Choose from vinaigrette, ranch, or blue cheese dressing. Includes your choice of unsweet tea, sweet tea, lemonade, or water.


*NO SUBSTITIONS

Table Sponsorship
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes

-Priority seating for 8 guest

-Preferred waiter service

-8 meals

-8 alcoholic beverages

-8 souvenir cups

-Recognition on social media

