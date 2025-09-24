Celebrity Waiter

Hosted by
Grilled Salmon Plate
Perfectly grilled salmon served on a bed of fluffy rice, accompanied by a side of tender green beans. Includes your choice of beverage: unsweet tea, sweet tea, lemonade, or water.
*NO SUBSTITIONS
Swai Fish served with crispy fries and creamy coleslaw. Includes a choice of unsweet tea, sweet tea, lemonade, or water.
*NO SUBSTITIONS
Half a chicken paired with Momma's mac and cheese and savory baked beans. Comes with your choice of unsweet tea, sweet tea, lemonade, or water.
*NO SUBSTITIONS
1/3 Slab of tender ribs served with Momma's mac and cheese and baked beans. Includes your choice of unsweet tea, sweet tea, lemonade, or water.
*NO SUBSTITIONS
A large salad topped with cucumber, cheese, tomato, and onion. Choose from vinaigrette, ranch, or blue cheese dressing. Includes your choice of unsweet tea, sweet tea, lemonade, or water.
*NO SUBSTITIONS
Includes
-Priority seating for 8 guest
-Preferred waiter service
-8 meals
-8 alcoholic beverages
-8 souvenir cups
-Recognition on social media
$
