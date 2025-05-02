Celestial Nights - Second Chance!

This bundle from Miracles & More Cosmetics has you covered. It includes:
Pure Perfection Face Cleanser
Hydrating Mango Face Cream
Ivory Tower Eyeshadow Palette
Silent Night Skincare Travel Set
Age Defying Hair Repair Shampoo
Age Defying Hair Repair Conditioner
Liquid Velvet Lipstick - Rouge
Brow Styler Pen
Learn more at: https://miraclesandmorecosmetics.com/
Total Value = $295
Wine Restock
$45
Starting bid
Be prepared for the next dinner with friends, birthday gathering, or restock your wine fridge with this 5-wine package. It includes:
Edouard Delaunay Bourgogne Chardonnay 2022
Spier Seaward Chenin Blanc 2023
Dolia Vermentino di Sardegna
Chateau de Nages Heritage Organic Blanc Vieilles 2021
Pierre Amadieu Cotes de Rhon Roulepierre 2022 (not pictured)
Total Value = $95
San Diego Symphony Experience
$125
Starting bid
The newly renovated Jacobs Music Center awaits you and 3 guests (4 total tickets) as you settle in to enjoy the San Diego Symphony brought to you by Rafael Payare. Seat location and concert choice is subject to availability.
Total Value = $500
Get Fit with Gallegos 1 Year Membership (1 of 2)
$250
Starting bid
With classes for all levels, children's classes, self-defense classes just for women, and classes of various martial art styles, Gallegos Jiu Jitsu has something for everyone.
ISN staff met Elias Gallegos through a DV training and now Professor Elias offers classes for the women and children of El Nido.
Professor Elias is a patient and knowledgeable instructor with over 20 years of training and teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu all over San Diego. Gallegos Jiu Jitsu teaches multiple different self-defense forms and has multiple locations in San Diego.
This membership could also make a fantastic gift. ISN is so grateful for Professor Elias' generous donation of 2, 1-year memberships for this auction. Total Value $2,500
Get Fit with Gallegos 1 Year Membership (2 of 2)
$250
Starting bid
With classes for all levels, children's classes, self-defense classes just for women, and classes of various martial art styles, Gallegos Jiu Jitsu has something for everyone.
ISN staff met Elias Gallegos through a DV training and now Professor Elias offers classes for the women and children of El Nido.
Professor Elias is a patient and knowledgeable instructor with over 20 years of training and teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu all over San Diego. Gallegos Jiu Jitsu teaches multiple different self-defense forms and has multiple locations in San Diego.
This membership could also make a fantastic gift. ISN is so grateful for Professor Elias' generous donation of 2, 1-year memberships for this auction. Total Value $2,500
