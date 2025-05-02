Celestial Nights - Second Chance!

With classes for all levels, children's classes, self-defense classes just for women, and classes of various martial art styles, Gallegos Jiu Jitsu has something for everyone. ISN staff met Elias Gallegos through a DV training and now Professor Elias offers classes for the women and children of El Nido. Professor Elias is a patient and knowledgeable instructor with over 20 years of training and teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu all over San Diego. Gallegos Jiu Jitsu teaches multiple different self-defense forms and has multiple locations in San Diego. This membership could also make a fantastic gift. ISN is so grateful for Professor Elias' generous donation of 2, 1-year memberships for this auction. Total Value $2,500

With classes for all levels, children's classes, self-defense classes just for women, and classes of various martial art styles, Gallegos Jiu Jitsu has something for everyone. ISN staff met Elias Gallegos through a DV training and now Professor Elias offers classes for the women and children of El Nido. Professor Elias is a patient and knowledgeable instructor with over 20 years of training and teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu all over San Diego. Gallegos Jiu Jitsu teaches multiple different self-defense forms and has multiple locations in San Diego. This membership could also make a fantastic gift. ISN is so grateful for Professor Elias' generous donation of 2, 1-year memberships for this auction. Total Value $2,500

More details...