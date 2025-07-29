First Annual Celina Firefighters Ball

The Celina Professional Firefighters Association proudly invites you to our annual Firefighters Ball on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the beautiful Honey Creek Venue in Celina, Texas.





This formal evening will include dinner, drinks, dancing, live music, silent auction, and a heartfelt program honoring the incredible men and women of the fire service — and the families who stand behind them.





All proceeds from the Firefighters Ball go directly to supporting Celina firefighters and their families, including those facing hardship, injury, cancer, and mental health challenges. This year, we’re proud to launch a special initiative to award $10,000 each to two firefighters in the DFW area battling cancer.





Ticket Information:





Individual Tickets

Couples Tickets

Reserved Tables & VIP Sponsorship Options









Come celebrate with us, support a powerful cause, and experience an unforgettable evening of community, gratitude, and giving back.





Dress Code: Formal Attire

Doors Open: 6:30 PM | Dinner & Program Begin: 7:00 PM





Let’s live life connected — and make a lasting impact, together.



