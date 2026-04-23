WeBelong Institute

Hosted by

WeBelong Institute

About this event

Cell Phone Detox Camping Trip

General Admission Male
$100

This will include your tent space, sleeping pad, and all meals. And all programming

General Admission Female
$100

This will include your tent space, sleeping pad, and all meals. And all programming

General Admission Non-Binary
$100

This will include your tent space, sleeping pad, and all meals. And all programming

Discounted Admission Female
Pay what you can

If you are struggling with your income, enjoy this discounted admission to the trip. All is still included.

Discounted Admission Male
Pay what you can

If you are struggling with your income, enjoy this discounted admission to the trip. All is still included.

Discounted Admission NonBinary
Pay what you can

If you are struggling with your income, enjoy this discounted admission to the trip. All is still included.

Add a donation for WeBelong Institute

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!