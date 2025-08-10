Cellist Akua Dixon with poet Betty Neals

Akua Dixon joins forces with acclaimed poet Betty Neals for an unforgettable evening of music and spoken word. Dixon — hailed as “amongst the treasures of contemporary jazz” (New Jersey Star Ledger) — brings her signature improvisational brilliance, while Neals delivers poetry that resonates with soul and truth. Together, they weave sound and verse into a performance dedicated to justice, equality, and hope.
