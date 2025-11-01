Celtic Dharma Ministries Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
For those who support and participate in all activities of the CDM!
These members are eligible to vote, serve on project and event committees, have access to private events, and are eligible to serve on the Board of Directors.
Renews monthly
For those who support and participate in the activities of the Saluda River Sangha, propagating meditation and the essential Buddhist teachings!
These members are eligible to vote, serve on project and event committees, and have access to the private events.
Renews monthly
For those who participate in one or more of the CDM's activities but do not wish to be part of the Buddhist community! This includes those who attend secular meditation, interfaith discussion, cultural festivals, and charity events.
These members are eligible to serve on project and event committees.
No expiration
This membership is for those who are or are training to be priests, pastors, ministers, or monastics. This membership offers the same benefits as the Kindred Membership and is free-of-charge.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!