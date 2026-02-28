The Treasures of the High Plains: A Celtic Festival Raffle

THE LOCAL LEGEND’S BOUNTY 🌳

To our Evanston locals and frequent flyers: This prize is for you. We call it the Bounty of the Borough, fueled by donations from the businesses that keep our town's heart beating.

No need to be present to win.

As a thank-you for anchoring our community, please enjoy this Local Legends Loot. May the roots of your luck run deep, and may the blessings of the land always find your doorstep."