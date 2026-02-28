Young Musicians Inc

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Young Musicians Inc

About this raffle

The Treasures of the High Plains: A Celtic Festival Raffle

Local Legends Loot
$5

THE LOCAL LEGEND’S BOUNTY 🌳

To our Evanston locals and frequent flyers: This prize is for you. We call it the Bounty of the Borough, fueled by donations from the businesses that keep our town's heart beating.

No need to be present to win.

As a thank-you for anchoring our community, please enjoy this Local Legends Loot. May the roots of your luck run deep, and may the blessings of the land always find your doorstep."

Local Legends Loot (5 tickets)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

To our Evanston locals and regulars: this Local Legends Loot is for you! We’re honoring our own with a massive haul donated by the businesses that anchor our community.

No need to be present to win.

PRIZES INCLUDE:
🚗 Auto Care: Tire alignments and oil changes at Freeway Tire and Les Schwab.
🍴 Local Eats: Meals at Mother Mae’s, Pizza Hut, and Jaliscos.
✨ Goods & Gear: Wyo Cookie Cottage treats, mugs, tiaras, CDs, and an Evanston Rec Center punch pass—plus many more surprises!

Voyagers vault
$5

CALLING ALL VOYAGERS! 🐎✨

Whether you’re from down the street or across the horizon, the Voyager’s Vault is waiting! We’ve packed this raffle with Local Legends Loot and vendor gems to celebrate your journey to Evanston.

 No need to be present to win.

We honor every traveler who joins our festival clan. May the Luck of the Road be with you! 🍀🗺️

Voyagers vault (5 tickets)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

To the voyagers near and far: we honor your journey across the Wyoming plains. Win the Luck of the Road—a collection of vendor treasures including tiaras, mugs, CDs, jewelry, and local treats from Wyo Cookie Cottage, plus many more hidden gems from across the realm.

No need to be present to win.

May the Luck of the Road guide your hand, and may you carry a piece of our Celtic spirit back to your distant shores.

The Feast of the Fair
$5

FEAST OF THE FAIR 🍖

Take a chance at the Luck of the Hearth! Our vendors have donated meals so you can feast like the heroes of old.

MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN (Drawings held throughout the festival).

Claim your portion of the festival bounty! May your plate never be empty, your cup always be full, and the Luck of the Hearth be with you today!

The Feast of the Fair (5 tickets)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

 MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN
Drawings held throughout the festival.

🏆 PRIZES FROM:
🔥 The Scallywagon Grill 

🥖 The Breadbarn 

🥗 The Greek Oven
🍟 Frying Friars 

💨 TexaSmoke 

NOTE: Prizes must be redeemed at vendor booths during festival days only


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