Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

Offered by

Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

About this shop

2026 Celtic Kitchen Boards

Celtic Shamrock Kitchen Board item
Celtic Shamrock Kitchen Board
$25

Celtic Shamrock Kitchen Board. The board has a handle with a hanging hole and features a burned Shamrock, a national symbol of Ireland and the three leaves said to represent faith, love, and hope.

Celtic Trinity Knot Kitchen Board item
Celtic Trinity Knot Kitchen Board
$25

Celtic Trinity Knot Kitchen Board. The board has a handle with a hanging hole and features a burned Celtic Trinity Knot, symbolizing eternity and unity.

Celtic Love Knot Kitchen Board item
Celtic Love Knot Kitchen Board
$25

Celtic Love Knot Kitchen Board. The board has a handle with a hanging hole and features a burned Celtic Love Knot, symbolizing eternity and unity.

Celtic Knot Kitchen Board item
Celtic Knot Kitchen Board
$25

Celtic Knot Kitchen Board. The board has a handle with a hanging hole and features a burned Celtic Knot, symbolizing eternity and unity.

Add a donation for Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!