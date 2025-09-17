Sebastopol Community Cultural Center

Hosted by

Sebastopol Community Cultural Center

About this event

Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas

390 Morris St

Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA

Tier 1
$75

Premium Seating. General Admission seating in Tier 1 section. This section is in the front of the Hall with padded seats and small cocktail tables. Premium Seating is one flat rate (no youth pricing).

Tier 2
$50

General Admission seating in Tier 2 section.

Tier 2: Youth Ticket
$25

Ages 17 & under. General Admission youth seating to accompany paid adult ticket holder in Tier 2. LIMITED AVAILABLE AT THIS SPECIAL PRICE.

Tier 3
$35

General Admission seating in Tier 3 section.

Tier 3: Youth Ticket
$10

Ages 17 & under. General Admission youth seating to accompany paid adult ticket holder in Tier 3. LIMITED AVAILABLE AT THIS SPECIAL PRICE.

Add a donation for Sebastopol Community Cultural Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!