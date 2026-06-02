Census Bureau Fitness Center Inc's Silent Auction (4 of 4)

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About this event
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
***PLEASE NOTE - The table has folding legs, but remains 8 ft. in length! (Must have means to transport large item)
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Starting bid
Metal, white, combination lock
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includes 7 total racks
Starting bid
Includes rack, 2 lb dumbbells, 5 lb dumbbells, and 8 lb dumbells; rack is incomplete, as one set was missing
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TV is not considered a "Smart-TV"; do not have base, only the wall-mount
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includes bag
Starting bid
does not include bag
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Starting bid
Starting bid
(PLEASE NOTE - THIS IS ONLY THE RACK!)
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Starting bid
Starting bid
***slightly damaged
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Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!