Census Bureau Fitness Center Inc
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Census Bureau Fitness Center Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Census Bureau Fitness Center Inc's Silent Auction (4 of 4)

Pick-up location

1201 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN 47190, USA

Life Fitness Hip Abductor Machine item
Life Fitness Hip Abductor Machine item
Life Fitness Hip Abductor Machine
$100

Starting bid

2 LB dumbbells item
2 LB dumbbells
$1

Starting bid

Box of Shower Curtains and Rings item
Box of Shower Curtains and Rings
$5

Starting bid

Set of CBFC Cornhole Boards and Bags (2 of 2) item
Set of CBFC Cornhole Boards and Bags (2 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

8 foot folding table - white item
8 foot folding table - white
$20

Starting bid

***PLEASE NOTE - The table has folding legs, but remains 8 ft. in length! (Must have means to transport large item)

Bench - black item
Bench - black
$50

Starting bid

Wall-Mounted, Lockable Mail Drop item
Wall-Mounted, Lockable Mail Drop
$10

Starting bid

Metal, white, combination lock

Wall-Mounted Coat Hanger Rack(s) item
Wall-Mounted Coat Hanger Rack(s)
$7

Starting bid

includes 7 total racks

Small Rack of Dumbbells item
Small Rack of Dumbbells
$15

Starting bid

Includes rack, 2 lb dumbbells, 5 lb dumbbells, and 8 lb dumbells; rack is incomplete, as one set was missing

VIZIO 37" TV and wall mount item
VIZIO 37" TV and wall mount
$15

Starting bid

TV is not considered a "Smart-TV"; do not have base, only the wall-mount

Massage Table (1 of 2) - foldable item
Massage Table (1 of 2) - foldable
$25

Starting bid

includes bag

Massage Table (2 of 2) - foldable item
Massage Table (2 of 2) - foldable
$25

Starting bid

does not include bag

Olympic barbell item
Olympic barbell
$20

Starting bid

Bin of balls for workouts item
Bin of balls for workouts
$3

Starting bid

Dumbbell Rack - DOES NOT INCLUDE DUMBBELLS! (1 of 2) item
Dumbbell Rack - DOES NOT INCLUDE DUMBBELLS! (1 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

(PLEASE NOTE - THIS IS ONLY THE RACK!)

Dumbbell Rack - DOES NOT INCLUDE DUMBBELLS! (2 of 2) item
Dumbbell Rack - DOES NOT INCLUDE DUMBBELLS! (2 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

10 lb dumbbells item
10 lb dumbbells
$5

Starting bid

15 lb dumbbells item
15 lb dumbbells
$7

Starting bid

***slightly damaged

20 lb dumbbells item
20 lb dumbbells
$10

Starting bid

25 lb dumbbells item
25 lb dumbbells
$12

Starting bid

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