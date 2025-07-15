Hosted by

Centaurus Warriors Booster Club's Silent Auction

Unlimited Yoga #1 item
Unlimited Yoga #1
$79

Starting bid

Your mat is waiting! Enjoy a month of unlimited classes.


YogaSix Nine Mile

Erie, CO


$159 value

$50 Gift Card to 740 Front #1 item
$50 Gift Card to 740 Front #1
$25

Starting bid

740 Front

An American Dining Saloon


740 Front Street

Louisville, CO

80027

60 Minute Sports Massage #1 item
60 Minute Sports Massage #1
$55

Starting bid

Sports massage enhances athletic performance, prevents injuries, and alleviates arthritis pain, whether you're a professional athlete or active for fun.

-Your local, family-owned health & wellness clinic-

150 Old Laramie Trail, Suit#210, Lafayette, Co 80026

(970) 513-6550



$109 value


www.corpussanuscolorado.com

Colorado Buffalo Football #1 item
Colorado Buffalo Football #1
$400

Starting bid

November 1: CU vs Arizona

2 tickets and a parking pass along with pregame hospitality room access.


SEC 105, Row 12, 9-10


Value $685


Thank you to the Falvey family.

Escoffier Date Night for Two #1 item
Escoffier Date Night for Two #1
$75

Starting bid

The Home Cook classes at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts can offer a dynamic collection of hands-on, technique-focused cooking classes for enthusiast cooks. Topics cover everything from French regional favorites to creative courses in cooking, baking, cake decorating, and more.

Each of the cooking classes at our Boulder, Colorado campus is led by a professional Chef Instructor. Whether you’re new to the kitchen or an accomplished home cook, we have a class for you!


Value $150


www.escoffier.edu/about/cooking-classes-boulder

English Language Arts or French tutoring for one or two stud item
English Language Arts or French tutoring for one or two stud
$125

Starting bid

Four one-hour sessions of English Language Arts or French tutoring for one or two students (any grade), which could include any of the following:

    • Creative writing
    • Motivating reluctant readers with book recommendations, fun games, and diverse activities
    • Building and practicing vocabulary (and spelling!)
    • Learning word roots, prefixes, and suffixes
    • Helping with homework, projects, papers, and presentations
    • French for travel
    • French conversation

Tutoring will take place in person in Lafayette (tutor’s home, public library, or coffee shop) or online.


Value: $250


Through her business, LanguageCraft Colorado, LLC, Sarah Dodson-Knight leads conversation groups, playgroups, book groups, and small-group classes and offers tutoring for students of all ages in English Language Arts and French.

Interior Design Gift Certificate by Haskett Designs item
Interior Design Gift Certificate by Haskett Designs
$175

Starting bid

Interior Design Gift Certificate

Haskett Designs provides full-service interior design services.

See website for more information.


Certificate can be used for a 2-hour Advice and Direction

Consultation or 2 hours of design work for a new Design

Project. New clients only.


$250 Value.


Expiration: September 2026

Haskett Designs

303-815-9977

[email protected]

www.facebook.com/HaskettDesigns

www.instagram.com/haskettdesigns/

www.haskettdesigns.com

Tailgate Basket item
Tailgate Basket
$117

Starting bid

TAILGATE BASKET AUCTION! 

Bid on this ultimate Tailgate-Themed Basket  packed with everything you need for game day fun:

 Insulated 56L Rolling Igloo Cooler

 Foldable Camp Chair with Carrying Case

 Glow-in-the-Dark Lawn Dart Set

 Portable Speaker

 Size 5 Soccer Ball

 Illuminate KAN JAM Game

 Assorted Snacks


 Estimated Value: $235 


Thank you to the CHS Soccer team for this donation.

4 tickets to escape room #1 item
4 tickets to escape room #1
$70

Starting bid

Enter our award winning live action adventures and experience the area's top rated attraction!

Looking for something fun and exciting to do? Bring your friends, family, or coworkers to solve puzzles, hunt for clues, discover secrets, and beat the clock to escape victorious!

Gone are the days of dimly lit rooms and confining spaces. Our world-class escape room facility redefines the concept of escape rooms, transforming them into expansive, exciting adventure games suitable for any age.

Our games place you and your team into an interactive story with detailed 4D environments, cutting edge technology that responds to every action, 12.5+ surround sound, and mind bending effects to produce a full sensory experience like no other.


Value $140


Rabbit Hole Recreation Services

1156 West Dillon Road #1 
Louisville, CO 80027 


https://rabbithole.rs/Escape-Room-Games.html

$100 Gift Card to Lafayette Florist item
$100 Gift Card to Lafayette Florist
$50

Starting bid

Lafayette Florist is a trusted local florist proudly serving Erie, Colorado and surrounding communities including, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville and East Boulder County.  Known for our fresh, high-quality flowers and creative designs, we offer same-day flower delivery for birthdays, anniversaries, sympathy arrangements, weddings and just-because moments. 


3335 Arapahoe Rd. #30 Erie,

CO 80516

Danielle Paglino Belin | Mellocup Studio Poppy Original item
Danielle Paglino Belin | Mellocup Studio Poppy Original
$25

Starting bid

Poppy Print Description - A serene landscape brimming with color, this giclée print captures the timeless beauty of a wild poppy field beneath an expansive summer sky. Vivid scarlet blooms stretch to the horizon, their intensity balanced by a luminous wash of soft blue and drifting white clouds. Printed on 310gsm William Turner watercolor paper, the 12 x 12 inch composition achieves both painterly texture and archival quality. At once vibrant and contemplative, the work celebrates nature’s quiet grandeur in a format designed for collectors seeking enduring elegance. 


Value $65


Danielle Paglino Belin | Mellocup Studio

Danielle Paglino Belin, founder of Mellocup Studio, creates serene acrylic and watercolor paintings inspired by water, clouds, and nostalgic nature. Her work, shown in both U.S. and international exhibitions, invites calm and connection while transforming spaces into sanctuaries. Explore more at www.mellocupstudio.com

FitnessEdge Package item
FitnessEdge Package
$60

Starting bid

FitnessEdge Package

 What’s Included:
 Stylish FE Flexfit Hat
 Cozy FE Hoodie (XL)
 $75 FitnessEdge Gift Card


Value $130


www.thefitnessedgeco.com


Thank you to the CHS Soccer team!

Cinqueterre Sciacchetra' 2020 Vintage Wine item
Cinqueterre Sciacchetra' 2020 Vintage Wine
$20

Starting bid

Bottle of Small Batch Italian Dessert Wine, directly from Cinque Terre, Italy

Cinqueterre Sciacchetra'

2020 Vintage

In original box

Value: $55

Indoor + Mini Golf At Birdie Bar #1 item
Indoor + Mini Golf At Birdie Bar #1
$35

Starting bid

DESCRIPTION

2 hours of indoor golf bay time

Includes 9-holes of mini golf

1 - 5 players


Value $180


RESTRICTIONS

Valid until 10/31/2026

Visit our website to book your tee time


www.thebirdie.bar

Colorado Avs Tickets (section 304) item
Colorado Avs Tickets (section 304)
$150

Starting bid

Section 304, Row 12, seats 15-18. Plus a parking pass in the VIP (Camry) lot.


Bidder chooses game.

Games available: 


October 28 vs. New Jersey 7 PM

Nov 11 vs. Anaheim at 7:30 PM

Nov 20 vs. New York Rangers at 7PM

Nov 26 vs. San Jose at 7 PM

December 2 vs. Vancouver at 7 PM

January 21 vs. Anaheim at 7 PM

March 16 vs. Pittsburgh at 7 PM

March 30 vs. Calgary at 6:30 PM

April 1 vs. Vancouver at 6:30 PM


Value $389


Thank you Christopher Family

Colorado Avs Tickets (section 118) item
Colorado Avs Tickets (section 118)
$250

Starting bid

Section 118, Row 16, seats 9-10. Plus a parking pass in the VIP (Camry) lot.


Bidder chooses game.

October 9 vs Mammoth 7pm

November 16 vs Islanders 7pm

December 13 vs Preditors

7pm

March 16 vs Penguins 7:30

April 1 vs Canucks 6:30



Value $525


Thank you Midness Family

Dinner, Desert and Home Movie Night item
Dinner, Desert and Home Movie Night
$50

Starting bid

Dinner, Desert and Home Movie Night


- $40 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card

- $15 Dairy Queen gift card 

- Microwave Popcorn Popper 

- Popcorn Party Kit 

- Popcorn Flavor Spray (2 flavors)

- Movie Candy (3 boxes)


Value $100


Thank you to the CHS wrestling team for the donation.

Majors Weekend Dog Retreat Package item
Majors Weekend Dog Retreat Package
$250

Starting bid

Guaranteed booking at DogTag Superior for your dog on any of the Majors weekends in 2026

(guaranteed up to 48 hours prior) 


-also usable any other weekend when available, but not guaranteed until reserved 

Custom 'Be the Ball' marker made from a photo of your dog's face 

Golf-themed dog sensory treats during their stay 

Spackler's "Gunga Lagunga” pampering Dalai Lama dog bath 


3-night stay + doggie golf schwag & treats + bath 


Be The Ball 


Terms & Conditions: Valid for one dog; Subject to your dog passing the DogTag evaluation, Must accept DogTag Terms of Service


dogtagco.com


Restore Day #1 item
Restore Day #1
$125

Starting bid

Restore Day

-Whole body cryotherapy

-Red light therapy

-Infrared sauna

-Compression

-PLUS a Mini Facial


Value $250

Louisville Family Night item
Louisville Family Night
$75

Starting bid

$100 to Lucky Pie

6 to-go pints of Sweet Cow Ice cream


Value $156

The Sweet Tooth Fix item
The Sweet Tooth Fix
$35

Starting bid

Cookies and cheesecake because one dessert is never enough.

  • $25 to Cherry's Cheesecake
  • $50 to Chip

www.cherryscheesecakes.com

www.chipcookies.co/

Tee Time Fun item
Tee Time Fun
$50

Starting bid

$50 to Top Golf

$50 to Golf Galaxy

and

Golf towel, utility tool, and golf brush

Balance and Brunch Package item
Balance and Brunch Package
$55

Starting bid

Group pilates at Controlology and $25 to Huckleberry.


Value $105


www.contrologystudioco.com

www.thehuckleberry.com

Mecha Fitness item
Mecha Fitness
$50

Starting bid

Mecha: 3 free classes.


Value $97


www.mecha.com

Lash + Company Louisville Gift Card item
Lash + Company Louisville Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Lash + Company Louisville

$100 gift card www.vagaro.com/lashandcompanylouisville

Rise and Shine Package item
Rise and Shine Package
$75

Starting bid

A lounging one size fits most short and top with a Bittersweet card ($30) and mug.


Value $150


www.bittersweetcafes.com

www.pinkhouseco.shop/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!