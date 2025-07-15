Centaurus Warriors Booster Club's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Your mat is waiting! Enjoy a month of unlimited classes.
YogaSix Nine Mile
Erie, CO
$159 value
Starting bid
740 Front
An American Dining Saloon
740 Front Street
Louisville, CO
80027
Starting bid
Sports massage enhances athletic performance, prevents injuries, and alleviates arthritis pain, whether you're a professional athlete or active for fun.
-Your local, family-owned health & wellness clinic-
150 Old Laramie Trail, Suit#210, Lafayette, Co 80026
(970) 513-6550
$109 value
Starting bid
November 1: CU vs Arizona
2 tickets and a parking pass along with pregame hospitality room access.
SEC 105, Row 12, 9-10
Value $685
Thank you to the Falvey family.
Starting bid
The Home Cook classes at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts can offer a dynamic collection of hands-on, technique-focused cooking classes for enthusiast cooks. Topics cover everything from French regional favorites to creative courses in cooking, baking, cake decorating, and more.
Each of the cooking classes at our Boulder, Colorado campus is led by a professional Chef Instructor. Whether you’re new to the kitchen or an accomplished home cook, we have a class for you!
Value $150
Starting bid
Four one-hour sessions of English Language Arts or French tutoring for one or two students (any grade), which could include any of the following:
Tutoring will take place in person in Lafayette (tutor’s home, public library, or coffee shop) or online.
Value: $250
Through her business, LanguageCraft Colorado, LLC, Sarah Dodson-Knight leads conversation groups, playgroups, book groups, and small-group classes and offers tutoring for students of all ages in English Language Arts and French.
Starting bid
Interior Design Gift Certificate
Haskett Designs provides full-service interior design services.
See website for more information.
Certificate can be used for a 2-hour Advice and Direction
Consultation or 2 hours of design work for a new Design
Project. New clients only.
$250 Value.
Expiration: September 2026
Haskett Designs
303-815-9977
www.facebook.com/HaskettDesigns
www.instagram.com/haskettdesigns/
Starting bid
TAILGATE BASKET AUCTION!
Bid on this ultimate Tailgate-Themed Basket packed with everything you need for game day fun:
Insulated 56L Rolling Igloo Cooler
Foldable Camp Chair with Carrying Case
Glow-in-the-Dark Lawn Dart Set
Portable Speaker
Size 5 Soccer Ball
Illuminate KAN JAM Game
Assorted Snacks
Estimated Value: $235
Thank you to the CHS Soccer team for this donation.
Starting bid
Enter our award winning live action adventures and experience the area's top rated attraction!
Looking for something fun and exciting to do? Bring your friends, family, or coworkers to solve puzzles, hunt for clues, discover secrets, and beat the clock to escape victorious!
Gone are the days of dimly lit rooms and confining spaces. Our world-class escape room facility redefines the concept of escape rooms, transforming them into expansive, exciting adventure games suitable for any age.
Our games place you and your team into an interactive story with detailed 4D environments, cutting edge technology that responds to every action, 12.5+ surround sound, and mind bending effects to produce a full sensory experience like no other.
Value $140
Rabbit Hole Recreation Services
1156 West Dillon Road #1
Louisville, CO 80027
Starting bid
Lafayette Florist is a trusted local florist proudly serving Erie, Colorado and surrounding communities including, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville and East Boulder County. Known for our fresh, high-quality flowers and creative designs, we offer same-day flower delivery for birthdays, anniversaries, sympathy arrangements, weddings and just-because moments.
3335 Arapahoe Rd. #30 Erie,
CO 80516
Starting bid
Poppy Print Description - A serene landscape brimming with color, this giclée print captures the timeless beauty of a wild poppy field beneath an expansive summer sky. Vivid scarlet blooms stretch to the horizon, their intensity balanced by a luminous wash of soft blue and drifting white clouds. Printed on 310gsm William Turner watercolor paper, the 12 x 12 inch composition achieves both painterly texture and archival quality. At once vibrant and contemplative, the work celebrates nature’s quiet grandeur in a format designed for collectors seeking enduring elegance.
Value $65
Danielle Paglino Belin | Mellocup Studio
Danielle Paglino Belin, founder of Mellocup Studio, creates serene acrylic and watercolor paintings inspired by water, clouds, and nostalgic nature. Her work, shown in both U.S. and international exhibitions, invites calm and connection while transforming spaces into sanctuaries. Explore more at www.mellocupstudio.com
Starting bid
Ruth - Rendered in striking washes of indigo watercolor, this portrait pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the iconic Supreme Court Justice and champion of equality. The artist captures both strength and quiet resolve in Ginsburg’s steady gaze, framed by her signature glasses, earrings, and lace collar. Printed as a giclée on 310gsm William Turner watercolor paper, the 8 x 10 inch composition combines refined technique with archival quality, offering collectors a poignant and enduring homage to one of America’s most influential figures.
Value $45
Danielle Paglino Belin | Mellocup Studio
Danielle Paglino Belin, founder of Mellocup Studio, creates serene acrylic and watercolor paintings inspired by water, clouds, and nostalgic nature. Her work, shown in both U.S. and international exhibitions, invites calm and connection while transforming spaces into sanctuaries. Explore more at www.mellocupstudio.com
Starting bid
FitnessEdge Package!
What’s Included:
Stylish FE Flexfit Hat
Cozy FE Hoodie (XL)
$75 FitnessEdge Gift Card
Value $130
Thank you to the CHS Soccer team!
Starting bid
Bottle of Small Batch Italian Dessert Wine, directly from Cinque Terre, Italy
Cinqueterre Sciacchetra'
2020 Vintage
In original box
Value: $55
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION
2 hours of indoor golf bay time
Includes 9-holes of mini golf
1 - 5 players
Value $180
RESTRICTIONS
Valid until 10/31/2026
Visit our website to book your tee time
Starting bid
Section 304, Row 12, seats 15-18. Plus a parking pass in the VIP (Camry) lot.
Bidder chooses game.
Games available:
October 28 vs. New Jersey 7 PM
Nov 11 vs. Anaheim at 7:30 PM
Nov 20 vs. New York Rangers at 7PM
Nov 26 vs. San Jose at 7 PM
December 2 vs. Vancouver at 7 PM
January 21 vs. Anaheim at 7 PM
March 16 vs. Pittsburgh at 7 PM
March 30 vs. Calgary at 6:30 PM
April 1 vs. Vancouver at 6:30 PM
Value $389
Thank you Christopher Family
Starting bid
Section 118, Row 16, seats 9-10. Plus a parking pass in the VIP (Camry) lot.
Bidder chooses game.
October 9 vs Mammoth 7pm
November 16 vs Islanders 7pm
December 13 vs Preditors
7pm
March 16 vs Penguins 7:30
April 1 vs Canucks 6:30
Value $525
Thank you Midness Family
Starting bid
Dinner, Desert and Home Movie Night
- $40 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card
- $15 Dairy Queen gift card
- Microwave Popcorn Popper
- Popcorn Party Kit
- Popcorn Flavor Spray (2 flavors)
- Movie Candy (3 boxes)
Value $100
Thank you to the CHS wrestling team for the donation.
Starting bid
Guaranteed booking at DogTag Superior for your dog on any of the Majors weekends in 2026
(guaranteed up to 48 hours prior)
-also usable any other weekend when available, but not guaranteed until reserved
Custom 'Be the Ball' marker made from a photo of your dog's face
Golf-themed dog sensory treats during their stay
Spackler's "Gunga Lagunga” pampering Dalai Lama dog bath
3-night stay + doggie golf schwag & treats + bath
Be The Ball
Terms & Conditions: Valid for one dog; Subject to your dog passing the DogTag evaluation, Must accept DogTag Terms of Service.
dogtagco.com
Starting bid
Restore Day
-Whole body cryotherapy
-Red light therapy
-Infrared sauna
-Compression
-PLUS a Mini Facial
Value $250
Starting bid
$100 to Lucky Pie
6 to-go pints of Sweet Cow Ice cream
Value $156
Starting bid
Cookies and cheesecake because one dessert is never enough.
Starting bid
$50 to Top Golf
$50 to Golf Galaxy
and
Golf towel, utility tool, and golf brush
Starting bid
Group pilates at Controlology and $25 to Huckleberry.
Value $105
Starting bid
Starting bid
A lounging one size fits most short and top with a Bittersweet card ($30) and mug.
Value $150
