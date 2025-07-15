Centaurus Warriors Booster Club's Silent Auction

The Home Cook classes at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts can offer a dynamic collection of hands-on, technique-focused cooking classes for enthusiast cooks. Topics cover everything from French regional favorites to creative courses in cooking, baking, cake decorating, and more.

Each of the cooking classes at our Boulder, Colorado campus is led by a professional Chef Instructor. Whether you’re new to the kitchen or an accomplished home cook, we have a class for you!





Value $150





www.escoffier.edu/about/cooking-classes-boulder