Centennial Ad Book

Quarter-Page Ad (Color): $75

Join the celebration and make your mark in the official Centennial Souvenir Ad Book with an affordable quarter-page color ad. This is a fantastic opportunity to share your congratulations, promote your business, or honor a brother in a way that’s both visible and meaningful. Your ad will become part of a treasured keepsake, viewed by every attendee and preserved for years to come. It’s a perfect way to show your support and associate your name with a century of achievement.





Graphic Specifications: