Centennial Ad Book

Make a powerful statement and secure a premier place in Iota Psi history with a full-page color advertisement. This is your opportunity to feature your business, congratulate the chapter, or share a heartfelt message with maximum visibility. Your full-page ad ensures your support is seen and remembered, capturing the attention of every attendee as they browse this cherished keepsake. Celebrate a century of excellence and leave a lasting impression with the most prominent advertising space available.
Capture significant attention and showcase your support with a vibrant half-page color ad. This prominent placement offers a fantastic balance of space and value, giving you ample room to craft a compelling message for your business or extend your congratulations to the Iota Psi Chapter. Your ad will be a key feature in the commemorative ad book, ensuring your partnership is recognized and appreciated by all attendees. It's a wonderful way to play a meaningful role in celebrating this historic milestone.
Join the celebration and make your mark in the official Centennial Souvenir Ad Book with an affordable quarter-page color ad. This is a fantastic opportunity to share your congratulations, promote your business, or honor a brother in a way that’s both visible and meaningful. Your ad will become part of a treasured keepsake, viewed by every attendee and preserved for years to come. It’s a perfect way to show your support and associate your name with a century of achievement.
Add your name to the legacy of Iota Psi with a classic, full-color business card ad. This is an excellent and highly accessible way for individual members, families, and small businesses to extend personal congratulations and show their pride. Your card will be beautifully printed in the Centennial Souvenir Ad Book, a memento that every attendee will take home and cherish. For a modest investment, you can ensure your support is recorded and recognized as part of this monumental occasion.
