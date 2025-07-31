Activity & Fundraiser Sales

Marching band & color guard students will be performing at Six Flags on Saturday, September 6th. This payment will cover your entrance to the park, as well as lunch at the park. This admission fee is NOT eligible to be waived thru the Free and Reduced Lunch Program. If you would like to set up a payment plan, please contact Amber LaBau at [email protected].



If you are able to contribute a little extra to help your fellow students with this fee, please enter that amount in the donation box at the bottom of the screen. Your generosity is so appreciated - thank you!