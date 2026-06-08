Centennial Banquet/Dance

About this event
Semi-Formal Attire
Adult menu: Hors d'uerves with Cash bar. Dinner: House salad with rolls, 4 oz. Mediterranean stuffed chicken breast, 4 oz. Filet of sirloin, herb-roasted fingerlings, seasonal vegetables; coffee, tea, soft drinks, and dessert.
**Vegan option and/or fish option by request only**
Child's meal: Hors d'uerves. House salad, chicken fingers, and French fries. Soft drinks and dessert.
$
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