St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church

Hosted by

St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church

About this event

Centennial Banquet/Dance

7001 Buffalo Ave

Niagara Falls, NY 14304, USA

Adult Dinner
$75

Semi-Formal Attire

Adult menu: Hors d'uerves with Cash bar. Dinner: House salad with rolls, 4 oz. Mediterranean stuffed chicken breast, 4 oz. Filet of sirloin, herb-roasted fingerlings, seasonal vegetables; coffee, tea, soft drinks, and dessert.

**Vegan option and/or fish option by request only**

Child Dinner (10 and under)
$25

Child's meal: Hors d'uerves. House salad, chicken fingers, and French fries. Soft drinks and dessert.

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