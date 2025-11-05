St Sebastian Catholic Academy

Hosted by

St Sebastian Catholic Academy

About this event

Centennial Celebration

39-76 58th St

Woodside, NY 11377, USA

Admission Ticket
$125
Journal Ad Full Page
$200

Please email your journal entry to [email protected]


DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO INCLUDE THE 15% donation at checkout. You change that to zero if preferred.


Journal Ad Half Page
$100

Please email your journal entry to [email protected]


DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO INCLUDE THE 15% donation at checkout. You change that to zero if preferred.


Journal Ad Quarter Page
$50

Please email your journal entry to [email protected]


DO NOT FEEL OBLIGATED TO INCLUDE THE 15% donation at checkout. You change that to zero if preferred.


Journal Ad Booster
$25

I would like my name and graduation year published in the journal.

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