Hosted by

Evansville Civic Theatre Inc
Sales closed

Centennial Celebration Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

717 N Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN 47710, USA

Holiday World item
Holiday World
$10

Starting bid

Two One day passes for Holiday World and Splash and Safari!


$150 Value

Fusion Salon item
Fusion Salon
$5

Starting bid

Gift Card to Fusion Spa and Salon


$50.00 Value

Tory Burch Purse
$20

Starting bid

Tory Burch Ella T Monogram Denim Tote.


$450 Value

Sky Zone item
Sky Zone
$5

Starting bid

5 - 60 minute jump passes for Sky Zone!


$125.00 Value

Smooth Secret item
Smooth Secret
$5

Starting bid

Smooth Secret Gift Card. Brazilian waxing


$75.00 Value

Mesker Park Zoo item
Mesker Park Zoo
$2

Starting bid

4 one day passes to Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville


$44.00 Value

Show Cameo!
$10

Starting bid

A one time Cameo is a season 101 show!


Show to be determined at a later date, includes costume, non speaking.

Gaming Guild Basket item
Gaming Guild Basket
$5

Starting bid

Game package from Gaming Guild in Evansville!


$150.00 Value

High Score Player II item
High Score Player II
$5

Starting bid

Family Passes for High Score Player II


$40 Value

High Score Player II item
High Score Player II
$5

Starting bid

Family Passes for High Score Player II


$40 Value

BFIT Membership item
BFIT Membership
$5

Starting bid

3 month membership to BFIT Gym in Evansville


$180.00 Value

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra item
Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra
$20

Starting bid

Two Ticket Vouchers to Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra


$117.00 Value

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra item
Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra
$20

Starting bid

Two Ticket Vouchers to Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra


$117.00 Value

Drop Dead Darling item
Drop Dead Darling
$5

Starting bid

Four Tickets to Drop Dead Darlings production


$80 Value

Painting with a Twist item
Painting with a Twist
$5

Starting bid

Two vouchers for Painting with a Twist


$50 Value

Date Night Basket
$5

Starting bid

Tapple after dark, two wine glasses, bottle of wine and $50 Door Dash giftcard


$125 value

Coffee Basket
$5

Starting bid

Biscoff Cookies, two clear coffee cups, two bags of coffee, One Coffee cup planter

Gardening Basket
$5

Starting bid

Garden bag with multiple tools, four assorted packs of seeds.


$60 Value

Charcuterie Basket
$5

Starting bid

Serving board, Cheese knife set, Sundried Tomatoes, Green Olives, Assorted Crackers, Dried meats.

Tea and Book Basket
$5

Starting bid

Two Tea blends, Blossom Candle, 5 books

USI Theatre Season Ticket item
USI Theatre Season Ticket
$5

Starting bid

Two tickets to USI theatre

$250 value

USI Theatre Season Ticket item
USI Theatre Season Ticket
$5

Starting bid

Two tickets to USI theatre

$250 value

Ballys Casino item
Ballys Casino
$20

Starting bid

Two night stay at Ballys Le Marigot and Dinner at Cavanaughs

$550 value

Deep Blue item
Deep Blue
$1

Starting bid

Two day passes to Deep Blue

$40 Value

Boudoir Photo Shoot item
Boudoir Photo Shoot
$20

Starting bid

Photo Shoot with Boudoir with Jewels $1250 value

StageTWO date night item
StageTWO date night
$5

Starting bid

Two tickets to any production plus 2 popcorns, 2 drinks and 2 candies at concessions

Evansville Civic Theatre Season Tickets item
Evansville Civic Theatre Season Tickets
$5

Starting bid

Two Season tickets to season 101 for MainStage and Underground $190 Value

Howard Miller Medford Mantel Clock item
Howard Miller Medford Mantel Clock
$5

Starting bid

$200 value

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