Centennial Celebration Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two One day passes for Holiday World and Splash and Safari!
$150 Value
Starting bid
Gift Card to Fusion Spa and Salon
$50.00 Value
Starting bid
Tory Burch Ella T Monogram Denim Tote.
$450 Value
Starting bid
5 - 60 minute jump passes for Sky Zone!
$125.00 Value
Starting bid
Smooth Secret Gift Card. Brazilian waxing
$75.00 Value
Starting bid
4 one day passes to Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville
$44.00 Value
Starting bid
A one time Cameo is a season 101 show!
Show to be determined at a later date, includes costume, non speaking.
Starting bid
Game package from Gaming Guild in Evansville!
$150.00 Value
Starting bid
Family Passes for High Score Player II
$40 Value
Starting bid
Family Passes for High Score Player II
$40 Value
Starting bid
3 month membership to BFIT Gym in Evansville
$180.00 Value
Starting bid
Two Ticket Vouchers to Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra
$117.00 Value
Starting bid
Two Ticket Vouchers to Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra
$117.00 Value
Starting bid
Four Tickets to Drop Dead Darlings production
$80 Value
Starting bid
Two vouchers for Painting with a Twist
$50 Value
Starting bid
Tapple after dark, two wine glasses, bottle of wine and $50 Door Dash giftcard
$125 value
Starting bid
Biscoff Cookies, two clear coffee cups, two bags of coffee, One Coffee cup planter
Starting bid
Garden bag with multiple tools, four assorted packs of seeds.
$60 Value
Starting bid
Serving board, Cheese knife set, Sundried Tomatoes, Green Olives, Assorted Crackers, Dried meats.
Starting bid
Two Tea blends, Blossom Candle, 5 books
Starting bid
Two tickets to USI theatre
$250 value
Starting bid
Two tickets to USI theatre
$250 value
Starting bid
Two night stay at Ballys Le Marigot and Dinner at Cavanaughs
$550 value
Starting bid
Two day passes to Deep Blue
$40 Value
Starting bid
Photo Shoot with Boudoir with Jewels $1250 value
Starting bid
Two tickets to any production plus 2 popcorns, 2 drinks and 2 candies at concessions
Starting bid
Two Season tickets to season 101 for MainStage and Underground $190 Value
Starting bid
$200 value
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