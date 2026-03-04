Centennial Football High School Camp 2026 (Payment Plan)

About this event
This option allows families to make flexible contributions toward their athlete’s summer camp fees at any time. There is no set payment amount, simply contribute what works for you, when you’re ready.
All payments made through this option will be applied directly to your player’s camp balance. This can be used alongside fundraising and other payment options to help reach the total camp cost.
The cost for the 2026 Centennial Football Team Camp is $400 per player. Players may offset the cost of camp through team fundraising efforts.
The cost for the 2026 Centennial Football Team Camp is $400 per player. Players may offset the cost of camp through team fundraising efforts.
The cost for the 2026 Centennial Football Team Camp is $400 per player. Players may offset the cost of camp through team fundraising efforts.
The cost for the 2026 Centennial Football Team Camp is $400 per player. Players may offset the cost of camp through team fundraising efforts.
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