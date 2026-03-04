Centennial Packbackers

Hosted by

Centennial Packbackers

About this event

Centennial Football High School Camp 2026 (Payment Plan)

1100 E Sheldon St

Prescott, AZ 86301, USA

Camp Fees (Flexible Option)
Pay what you can

This option allows families to make flexible contributions toward their athlete’s summer camp fees at any time. There is no set payment amount, simply contribute what works for you, when you’re ready.


All payments made through this option will be applied directly to your player’s camp balance. This can be used alongside fundraising and other payment options to help reach the total camp cost.

Payment 1 2026 Camp Fee (4/1/2026)
$100

The cost for the 2026 Centennial Football Team Camp is $400 per player. Players may offset the cost of camp through team fundraising efforts.

Payment 2 2026 Camp Fee (5/1/2026)
$100

The cost for the 2026 Centennial Football Team Camp is $400 per player. Players may offset the cost of camp through team fundraising efforts.

Payment 3 2026 Camp Fee (6/1/2026)
$100

The cost for the 2026 Centennial Football Team Camp is $400 per player. Players may offset the cost of camp through team fundraising efforts.

Payment 4 2026 Camp Fee (7/1/2026)
$100

The cost for the 2026 Centennial Football Team Camp is $400 per player. Players may offset the cost of camp through team fundraising efforts.

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