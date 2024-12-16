Centennial Little League 50th Anniversary Dinner, Raffle & Silent Auction

The ticket includes a sit-down dinner with your choice of steak, chicken, or a vegetarian option, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Premier Table Sponsor
$5,000
Premier Reserved Table for 10 at the dinner; plated dinner for 10, 20 drink tokens.
Donation Includes:
Large signage at 50th Dinner acknowledging the Premier Sponsorship.
Premier Logo placement on Printed Materials for the Dinner, website and social media.
Half Page ad in 50th Anniversary Season Program.
All-Star Team Sponsor - logo on All Star Team Banner
Elite Table Sponsorship
$2,500
Reserved Front Row Table for 10 at the dinner; plated dinner for 10, 10 drink tokens.
Donation Includes:
Large Signage around Dinner Venue
Logo placement on Printed Materials for the Dinner, website and social media.
Quarter Page ad in 50th Anniversary Season Program.
Gold Table Sponsorship
$1,500
Reserved Table for 10 at the dinner; plated dinner.
Donation Includes:
Logo on Table
Thank you mention during Raffle at the Dinner.
