Centennial Merchandise

Made from matted Polypropylene woven fabric. This is a tear-resistant, durable fabric that does not stretch. It’s lightweight, wipeable, easy to transport!





The size is comparable to the large ikea reusable bag.





Dimensions: Approx 21x14x14" when open. Material: Woven polypropylene.

Folds flat with a velcro strap. Wipe clean with a damp cloth.