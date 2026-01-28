Centennial Merchandise

Offered by
About this shop
Vinyl Matte Sticker
3 inch x 1.5 inch
Metal Pin - 1.25 inches
Silver Metal: Chain, Split Ring
PVC Logo: 2x3 inch
5 Panel Foam, Mesh Back
Snapback, Trucker Style Hat
52-56cm
Made from matted Polypropylene woven fabric. This is a tear-resistant, durable fabric that does not stretch. It’s lightweight, wipeable, easy to transport!
The size is comparable to the large ikea reusable bag.
Dimensions: Approx 21x14x14" when open. Material: Woven polypropylene.
Folds flat with a velcro strap. Wipe clean with a damp cloth.
Black 100% cotton
Sticker, Enamel Pin, and Keychain
Sticker, Enamel Pin, Keychain, Hat
Sticker, Enamel Pin, Keychain, Hat, Buddah Mochi Bag
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!