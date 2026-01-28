Liholiho Laulima

Liholiho Laulima

Centennial Merchandise

Commemorative Centennial Program
$1
100 Sticker item
100 Sticker
$1

Vinyl Matte Sticker

3 inch x 1.5 inch

Enamel Pin item
Enamel Pin
$3

Metal Pin - 1.25 inches

Keychain item
Keychain
$4

Silver Metal: Chain, Split Ring
PVC Logo: 2x3 inch

Hat item
Hat
$15

5 Panel Foam, Mesh Back
Snapback, Trucker Style Hat
52-56cm

Liholiho Buddah Mochi Bag item
Liholiho Buddah Mochi Bag
$20

Made from matted Polypropylene woven fabric. This is a tear-resistant, durable fabric that does not stretch. It’s lightweight, wipeable, easy to transport!


The size is comparable to the large ikea reusable bag.


Dimensions: Approx 21x14x14" when open. Material: Woven polypropylene.

Folds flat with a velcro strap. Wipe clean with a damp cloth.

Centennial Tshirt item
Centennial Tshirt
$25

Black 100% cotton

Liholiho 100 Bundle
$5

Sticker, Enamel Pin, and Keychain

Centennial Bundle
$20

Sticker, Enamel Pin, Keychain, Hat

Liholiho Forever
$35

Sticker, Enamel Pin, Keychain, Hat, Buddah Mochi Bag

