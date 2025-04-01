Centennial Monument Sponsorship Drive

Centennial Level item
Centennial Level
$1,500

Your name and line number will be engraved on the monument and in the Centennial Gala program book. You will receive a swag bag during the monument unveiling. You will receive two (2) gala tickets and have preferred seating at the Centennial Gala.

Diamond Level item
Diamond Level
$1,000

Your name and line number will be engraved on the monument and in the Centennial Gala program book. You will receive a swag bag during the monument unveiling. You will receive one (1) gala ticket and have preferred seating at the Centennial Gala.

Pearl Level item
Pearl Level
$750

Your name and line number will be engraved on the monument and in the Centennial Gala program book. You will receive a swag bag during the monument unveiling. You will have preferred seating at the Centennial Gala with the purchase of your ticket.

Gold Level item
Gold Level
$500

Your name and line number will be engraved on the monument and in the Centennial Gala program book. You will receive a swag bag during the monument unveiling.

Silver Level item
Silver Level
$250

Your name and line number will be engraved on the monument and in the Centennial Gala program book.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing