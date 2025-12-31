Centennial Ornament

Grab this beautiful limited-edition 100th Anniversary pewter ornament! Whether you’re a Temple Terrace resident or have special ties to the area, this timeless keepsake is a meaningful way to celebrate and remember a century of community history.

Shipping Notice:

We are offering free delivery to 33617 or 33637.

If you need your order shipped, please select the “Shipping” option after choosing the quantity of ornaments you’d like to purchase.