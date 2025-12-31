GFWC Temple Terrace Womans Club

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GFWC Temple Terrace Womans Club

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Centennial Ornament

Centennial Ornament item
Centennial Ornament
$20

Grab this beautiful limited-edition 100th Anniversary pewter ornament! Whether you’re a Temple Terrace resident or have special ties to the area, this timeless keepsake is a meaningful way to celebrate and remember a century of community history.

Shipping Notice:
We are offering free delivery to 33617 or 33637.
If you need your order shipped, please select the “Shipping” option after choosing the quantity of ornaments you’d like to purchase.

Shipping
$7

If you need your ornaments to be shipped you must add this option. Thank you so much for your support!

Add a donation for GFWC Temple Terrace Womans Club

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