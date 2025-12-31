Centennial Ornament

About this shop
Grab this beautiful limited-edition 100th Anniversary pewter ornament! Whether you’re a Temple Terrace resident or have special ties to the area, this timeless keepsake is a meaningful way to celebrate and remember a century of community history.
Shipping Notice:
We are offering free delivery to 33617 or 33637.
If you need your order shipped, please select the “Shipping” option after choosing the quantity of ornaments you’d like to purchase.
If you need your ornaments to be shipped you must add this option. Thank you so much for your support!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!