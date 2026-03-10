Offered by

Centennial Park Figure Skating Club

About this shop

Centennial Park FS Club Shop

Figure Skating T-Shirts item
Figure Skating T-Shirts
$1

Many, many more not shown in picture.
Message Danielle for more options or attend Club Ice 04/29 to browse all the possibilities

0
Figure Skating T-Shirt Bundle item
Figure Skating T-Shirt Bundle
$5

⭐6 T-Shirts for the price of 5⭐

0
Bag item
Bag
$3.50

Custom Canvas Bag

0
BAGS item
BAGS
$5

2 Custom Canvas Bags

0
Costume Shorts item
Costume Shorts item
Costume Shorts
$2
0
Weissman Footed Tights item
Weissman Footed Tights item
Weissman Footed Tights
$2

ADULT - MA | LT SUNTAN

0
Weissman Footed Tights item
Weissman Footed Tights item
Weissman Footed Tights
$2

ADULT - SA | LT SUNTAN

0
Weissman Footed Tights item
Weissman Footed Tights item
Weissman Footed Tights
$1

CHILD - LC | LT SUNTAN

0
Weissman Footed Tights item
Weissman Footed Tights item
Weissman Footed Tights
$1

CHILD - MC | LT SUNTAN

0
Weissman Footed Tights item
Weissman Footed Tights item
Weissman Footed Tights
$1

CHILD - SC | LT SUNTAN

0
Weissman Footed Tights item
Weissman Footed Tights item
Weissman Footed Tights
$1

CHILD - XSC | LT SUNTAN

0
pants (blue/white) item
pants (blue/white)
$5

GK Elite Sportswear L360 A/S

0
pants (black/grey) item
pants (black/grey)
$5

GK Elite Sportswear L360 A/S

0
Skater Pants item
Skater Pants item
Skater Pants item
Skater Pants
$5

5Mondor Polartec pants - Y-J | 12/14 (Youth Junior/XS-TP)

Full length pants with zipper on sides
1 1/2 in folded elastic at waist
Removable stirrup

0
Skater Pants item
Skater Pants item
Skater Pants item
Skater Pants
$5

Mondor Polartec pants - P-S (Petit-Small / Adult Small)

Full length pants with zipper on sides
1 1/2 in folded elastic at waist
Removable stirrup

0
Skater Jacket item
Skater Jacket item
Skater Jacket item
Skater Jacket
$5

Mondor Polar jacket - 12/14

Unisex jacket with zipper
Long sleeves
Mock neck

0
Long Sleeve leotard item
Long Sleeve leotard
$2
0
Leotard item
Leotard
$1
0
Leotard + Schrunchy item
Leotard + Schrunchy item
Leotard + Schrunchy item
Leotard + Schrunchy
$5
0
Leotard + Schrunchy item
Leotard + Schrunchy item
Leotard + Schrunchy
$3
0
Leotard item
Leotard
$3
0
Necklaces item
Necklaces
$2

Handcrafted necklaces

0
Ice Skate Keychain item
Ice Skate Keychain
$3
0
Ice Skate Bracelets item
Ice Skate Bracelets
$1

Multiple different color bands

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!