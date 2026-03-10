Centennial Park FS Club Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Many, many more not shown in picture.
Message Danielle for more options or attend Club Ice 04/29 to browse all the possibilities
⭐6 T-Shirts for the price of 5⭐
Custom Canvas Bag
2 Custom Canvas Bags
ADULT - MA | LT SUNTAN
ADULT - SA | LT SUNTAN
CHILD - LC | LT SUNTAN
CHILD - MC | LT SUNTAN
CHILD - SC | LT SUNTAN
CHILD - XSC | LT SUNTAN
GK Elite Sportswear L360 A/S
GK Elite Sportswear L360 A/S
5Mondor Polartec pants - Y-J | 12/14 (Youth Junior/XS-TP)
Full length pants with zipper on sides
1 1/2 in folded elastic at waist
Removable stirrup
Mondor Polartec pants - P-S (Petit-Small / Adult Small)
Full length pants with zipper on sides
1 1/2 in folded elastic at waist
Removable stirrup
Mondor Polar jacket - 12/14
Unisex jacket with zipper
Long sleeves
Mock neck
Handcrafted necklaces
Multiple different color bands
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!