Centennial Silent Auction

Starting bid
Don't miss your chance to own a truly unique piece of animation history! This authentic copy of a SpongeBob SquarePants animation cell comes complete with original signatures from Peter Burns, the Head Writer, and Tom Kenney, the iconic voice of SpongeBob himself. Perfect for collectors and fans alike, this rare item captures the magic and creativity behind one of the most beloved cartoon series of all time.
Starting bid
Experience the vibrant spirit of Chicago through the eyes of acclaimed artist Jane Sloss. This exclusive watercolor collection captures the unique heartbeat of the city, featuring stunning prints from her celebrated exhibit “At the Heart of the City: Western Avenue in 24 Paintings.” You’ll also receive a beautifully rendered print of the iconic Green Mill on the north side, as well as select pieces from the evocative “The Sound of the ‘L’” exhibition. Each artwork is infused with the energy and character that makes Chicago unforgettable, making this collection a must-have for art lovers, collectors, or anyone with a passion for the city.
Starting bid
Bring the warmth and style of Haven 1890 home with this beautifully curated gift bag! This collection includes a cozy Chicago blanket perfect for chilly evenings, a set of elegant stemless wine glasses for entertaining, stunning candle holders to set the mood, and a Chicago pride pin to show your city love. Whether you're refreshing your own space or looking for the perfect housewarming gift, this Haven 1890 collection combines local charm with timeless style.
Starting bid
Elevate your hosting game with this handcrafted entertaining set from local artisan Hubbell Ceramics! This beautiful collection features a small serving tray with matching mini bowls, perfect for everything from appetizers and tapas to snacks and desserts. Each piece is individually crafted right here in Chicago, bringing artisan quality and unique character to your table. A stunning addition to any home and a wonderful way to support local craftsmanship.
Starting bid
Get the item that keeps on growing! Treat your loved ones to a $100 gift certificate to a local garden center, Zandstra’s. Imagine the joy they’ll experience selecting their favorite plants, flowers, or gardening essentials—all while supporting a local family business. To make the surprise even more special, your gift comes beautifully delivered with a vibrant potted plant—an immediate touch of nature and a preview of the beauty that awaits. Bring happiness, life, and color into their home or garden with this thoughtful and memorable present!
Starting bid
Celebrate Chicago pride with this curated collection of Chi-Town Kids gear! This basket includes a t-shirt, sweatshirt, and Mighty Southside framed poster, along with an assortment of stickers, buttons, and wristbands. Perfect for young Chicagoans (or the young at heart) who want to show their hometown love in style.
Starting bid
Don’t miss out on the ultimate soccer experience! These four club level tickets offer premium seating for the 2026 Chicago Fire matches, putting you right in the heart of the action. Enjoy exclusive amenities, comfortable seats, and stunning views of every play. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the sport, club level tickets guarantee an unforgettable outing for friends, family, or colleagues.
Starting bid
Play ball with this ultimate White Sox fan package! Each basket includes 4 tickets to a game, a $200 food and beverage gift card to keep you fueled throughout the day, plus exclusive team swag including hats and collectible bobbleheads. Perfect for families, friends, or clients who bleed black and white. Two baskets available—grab one for yourself and one for a fellow Sox fan!
Starting bid
Starting bid
XS Fitness Tennis & Coaching Package—Unlock your true potential on the court! Our exclusive package offers personalized tennis coaching paired with tailored fitness sessions, designed to elevate your game no matter your current skill level. With expert instructors, customized workout plans, and a supportive community, you’ll gain the confidence, agility, and technique needed to excel.
Starting bid
Imagine impressing your friends and family with a beautifully curated charcuterie basket from Alluring Graze! This unique basket allows you and your guests to create a personalized charcuterie board, perfect for any gathering or special occasion. It’s thoughtfully designed for convenience, featuring delicious, non-perishable items that require no refrigeration, so you can enjoy gourmet snacks anywhere, anytime. Plus, it comes with a stylish cutting board and essential cheese utensils, ensuring you have everything you need for an elegant presentation. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your entertaining game—place your bid and bring home a touch of culinary delight!
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to an unforgettable dining experience with this Ascione Bistro Dining Gift Card. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, saying thank you, or simply craving exceptional cuisine, this gift card opens the door to gourmet meals, outstanding service, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Perfect for any occasion, the Ascione Bistro Dining Gift Card offers flexibility and elegance—making it the ideal present for food lovers and anyone who appreciates quality time spent over delicious dishes.
Starting bid
Don't miss out on the excitement—secure this package of Thalia Hall Tickets for 2 today and experience a show of your choice! Whether you're looking for a memorable night out, a special date, or a unique way to treat a friend, Thalia Hall offers an incredible atmosphere and unforgettable performances. Take control of your entertainment and make memories that will last—choose your own show and enjoy the best seats in the house.
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfect night out with this entertainment package! Savor dinner at any Lettuce Entertain You restaurant with a $100 gift card, then laugh the night away with 2 tickets to see comedian Maggie Winters live. From world-class dining to side-splitting comedy, this package offers the complete Chicago entertainment experience.
Starting bid
Unlock the Ultimate Arts Experience with Platinum Membership at the Beverly Arts Center!
• Enjoy 4 Tickets—Attend any show of your choice during the exciting 2026/2027 Season. Craft your own unforgettable calendar of live performances!
• Save Big—Receive 20% off all BAC eligible event purchases. It’s the best way to experience more and spend less.
• Special Treats—Get 10 Beverage and Concessions Coupons to enhance every visit, whether it’s your favorite drink or a tasty snack, all on us.
• Exclusive Access—Step into a world reserved just for you with Members Only access to pre-receptions before special events. Meet fellow art enthusiasts and connect with performers in an intimate setting.
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate Autumn 2026 retreat at our spacious 4-bedroom cottage in Harbor Country! Escape the hustle of Chicago for two unforgettable nights and immerse yourself in the beauty of fall 2026. The vibrant colors of the season surround you as you relax in a home that seamlessly blends vintage charm with modern comforts. Wake up to crisp mornings and savor your coffee on the new deck or screened-in porch, then unwind in the brand-new hot tub under a canopy of autumn leaves. In the evenings, cozy up next to the wood-burning fireplace, sharing laughter and stories with friends or family. *Exact dates are subject to agreement between owner and auction winner.
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate getaway during your two-night stay between October 2026 and May 2027 at this spacious 7-bedroom lakeside vacation home, where every stay promises cherished memories with the people who matter most. Imagine waking up to stunning lake views that set the perfect backdrop for relaxation and laughter. Unwind in the evenings by gathering around the fire pit, sharing stories under the stars, and enjoying exclusive private beach access right outside your door. Whether you’re planning a family reunion, a friends’ retreat, or a special celebration, this home is designed for unforgettable moments. *Exact dates are subject to agreement between owner and auction winner.
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate escape with this Puerto Vallarta Getaway – a luxurious 6 Days / 5 Nights Travel Voucher, proudly donated by Sky’s the Limit Travel. Imagine yourself basking in the sun on pristine beaches, exploring vibrant local markets, and unwinding in world-class accommodations. This exclusive voucher gives you the freedom to select from an array of top partnered resorts and book your dream vacation whenever you’re ready. With flexible travel dates, you can plan your getaway at your convenience. All essential redemption instructions will be included with the certificate, making the booking process seamless and stress-free.
*Please note: Resort fees and taxes may apply, and travel dates are subject to availability.
Starting bid
Discover the unique taste and unforgettable atmosphere of the Horse Thief Hollow beer experience. Every sip offers a blend of carefully crafted flavors, brewed with passion and precision. Whether you're a seasoned beer enthusiast or just starting your craft beer journey, Horse Thief Hollow promises a welcoming environment and an exceptional selection that will leave you craving more. Don’t miss out—treat yourself to a pint and see why so many have made Horse Thief Hollow their go-to destination for great beer and good times!
Starting bid
If you’re searching for an impressive item that will truly delight, consider this beer and gift basket from Goose Island Beer Company. This thoughtfully curated basket brings together the exceptional quality of Goose Island’s renowned brews with a selection of premium snacks and goodies, creating a memorable experience for any recipient.
Starting bid
Discover the unique experience of a Wines for Humanity Wine Tasting—where every bottle uncorked brings people together for a memorable evening and supports a meaningful cause. By participating, you not only explore a curated selection of exceptional wines from around the world, but you also help make a difference in your community. A portion of every purchase supports local charities working to end homelessness, so you can savor every sip knowing you’re contributing to a greater good.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect item that’s both memorable and unique? Treat your loved ones to a Lux Tasting for 4 at Cooper’s Hawk Winery! This exclusive Napa-style guided wine tasting offers a curated experience with eight unique wines, expertly selected and updated every month. It’s the ideal way to explore new flavors together, making every visit a fresh adventure. Whether you want to celebrate a special occasion, reconnect with friends, or simply enjoy the finer things in life, this gift certificate promises laughter, discovery, and lasting memories.
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable day with our exclusive Round of Golf for three at Ridge Country Club. Whether you’re looking to bond with friends, celebrate a special occasion, or simply enjoy a relaxing day outdoors, this package offers the perfect blend of challenge and luxury. After mastering the beautiful fairways and greens, unwind together over a delicious lunch and refreshing drinks—all included in your package.
Starting bid
Tee off in style with a complimentary foursome at the prestigious Beverly Country Club! This package includes cart fees and lunch for four, giving you and your guests the perfect opportunity to enjoy a day on the greens at one of Chicago's finest private clubs. Whether you're an avid golfer or looking for a memorable outing with friends or colleagues, this is your chance to experience Beverly Country Club's exceptional course and amenities.
Starting bid
Are you ready to make meaningful changes in your life? This exclusive 90-minute session is designed to help you gain clarity, overcome obstacles, and create an actionable plan to achieve your goals. Margot Walsh, an experienced and compassionate life coach, will guide you through powerful strategies tailored to your unique needs, empowering you to break through barriers and reach your full potential.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to The Studio Beverly Basket—a luxurious $500 gift basket that delivers an unforgettable experience. Packed with premium, hand-selected items, this basket is perfect for marking significant milestones, expressing gratitude, or simply indulging in a bit of well-deserved pampering. Whether you’re looking to impress a client, celebrate a loved one, or just enjoy a touch of elegance at home, The Studio Beverly Basket is the ultimate choice for those who appreciate quality and sophistication.
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate in wellness and fun with a private mat class at Rephorm Pilates Studio! Enjoy an exclusive session designed just for you and up to 10 friends, guided by expert instructors who tailor every move to your group's needs.
Starting bid
Don’t miss your chance to bid on a two-week session at the Morgan Park Academy Summer Camp: an experience your child will never forget! This exclusive auction item offers access to a vibrant, engaging camp program that blends hands-on learning, creative activities, and outdoor fun in a safe and welcoming environment. Designed for campers of all interests and abilities, this summer camp fosters new friendships, confidence, and lasting memories.
Starting bid
Give your son a summer to remember with this exclusive gift certificate to Mt. Carmel Summer Camp! Imagine the excitement as he gears up for camp with official Mt. Carmel swag, ready to join the legendary Caravan and make lifelong memories. Don’t miss this chance to guarantee an unforgettable, adventure-filled summer for your future Caravan member.
Starting bid
Elevate your professional image with a Herman Asp Photography Professional Photography Session. This exclusive headshot session, valued at $500, is your opportunity to make a powerful first impression—whether it’s for your LinkedIn profile, business website, or personal branding. With expert lighting, direction, and attention to detail, you'll receive a stunning, high-quality headshot that sets you apart in any industry. Invest in yourself and your future—grab this today and showcase your best self with confidence and style!
Starting bid
The beauty and exquisite detail of a fine heirloom portrait is unlike anything else. This gift certificate gives your opportunity to select either a classic finish family portrait with a realistic photographic look with artistic enhancements or a legacy finish portrait where the portrait is rendered entirely as a painting ensuring exceptional longevity—rated for 250 years before fading. Capture your family for a lifetime and beyond!
Starting bid
