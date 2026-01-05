Centennial Silent Auction

Unlock the Ultimate Arts Experience with Platinum Membership at the Beverly Arts Center!

• Enjoy 4 Tickets—Attend any show of your choice during the exciting 2026/2027 Season. Craft your own unforgettable calendar of live performances!

• Save Big—Receive 20% off all BAC eligible event purchases. It’s the best way to experience more and spend less.

• Special Treats—Get 10 Beverage and Concessions Coupons to enhance every visit, whether it’s your favorite drink or a tasty snack, all on us.

• Exclusive Access—Step into a world reserved just for you with Members Only access to pre-receptions before special events. Meet fellow art enthusiasts and connect with performers in an intimate setting.