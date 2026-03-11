Become a

Heights100

Vendor

Showcase Your Brand at a Once-in-a-Century Celebration

The Heights100 Centennial Celebration will bring together thousands of alumni, families, and community members to celebrate 100 years of Cleveland Heights High School at the corner of Cedar and Lee.





Throughout the weekend, Cleveland Heights High School will transform into a vibrant festival featuring food, art, music, community programming, and alumni gatherings.





Local businesses, restaurants, artists, creators, and organizations are invited to apply to participate as vendors.





All vendors must submit a $10 application fee and complete the vendor application. Once approved, vendors will receive additional information regarding booth placement, vendor fees, and event logistics.