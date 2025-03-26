Womens Resource Center

Offered by

Womens Resource Center

About the memberships

Center Circle Memberships 2025

Full Circle
$1,000

Valid for one year

$1,000 Annual Pledge (Just $2.74/day!) ✔️ Flexible payment options: one lump sum or installments ✔️ Exclusive invitations to Center Circle Gatherings ✔️ WRC tumbler & tote bag (new members) ✔️ Two complimentary tickets to any WRC ticketed event (existing and new members)
Empowering Level
$500

Valid for one year

$500 Annual Pledge (Just $1.36/day!) ✔️ Flexible payment options: one lump sum or installments ✔️ Exclusive invitations to Center Circle Gatherings ✔️ WRC tumbler (new members) ✔️ WRC grocery tote bag (new members)
Inner Peace Level
$250

Valid for one year

$250 Annual Pledge (Just $0.68/day!) ✔️ One-time contribution (no installment option) ✔️ Exclusive invitations to Center Circle Gatherings ✔️ WRC grocery tote bag
Add a donation for Womens Resource Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!