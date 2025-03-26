Center Circle Memberships 2025

$1,000 Annual Pledge (Just $2.74/day!)
✔️ Flexible payment options: one lump sum or installments
✔️ Exclusive invitations to Center Circle Gatherings
✔️ WRC tumbler & tote bag (new members)
✔️ Two complimentary tickets to any WRC ticketed event (existing and new members)
$1,000 Annual Pledge (Just $2.74/day!)
✔️ Flexible payment options: one lump sum or installments
✔️ Exclusive invitations to Center Circle Gatherings
✔️ WRC tumbler & tote bag (new members)
✔️ Two complimentary tickets to any WRC ticketed event (existing and new members)
Empowering Level
$500
Valid for one year
$500 Annual Pledge (Just $1.36/day!)
✔️ Flexible payment options: one lump sum or installments
✔️ Exclusive invitations to Center Circle Gatherings
✔️ WRC tumbler (new members)
✔️ WRC grocery tote bag (new members)
$500 Annual Pledge (Just $1.36/day!)
✔️ Flexible payment options: one lump sum or installments
✔️ Exclusive invitations to Center Circle Gatherings
✔️ WRC tumbler (new members)
✔️ WRC grocery tote bag (new members)
Inner Peace Level
$250
Valid for one year
$250 Annual Pledge (Just $0.68/day!)
✔️ One-time contribution (no installment option)
✔️ Exclusive invitations to Center Circle Gatherings
✔️ WRC grocery tote bag
$250 Annual Pledge (Just $0.68/day!)
✔️ One-time contribution (no installment option)
✔️ Exclusive invitations to Center Circle Gatherings
✔️ WRC grocery tote bag
Add a donation for Womens Resource Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!