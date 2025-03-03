Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies Auction 2026

People come from all over the world to experience the bears of Katmai, and now it's your turn! This item is redeemable for one person's trip on a scenic flight across Cook Inlet and either a guided expedition in Katmai National Park OR exploring the world-famous Brooks Falls during salmon migration (time of year dependent).
As described on their website: "Emerald Air Service is the oldest guided bear viewing company based in Homer. We have had the pleasure of sharing respect, understanding, and love for Alaska’s Coastal Brown Bears with many thousands of guests while maintaining a perfect safety record in over 30 years of operation."
This voucher expires at the end of the 2025 flight season.
People come from all over the world to experience the bears of Katmai, and now it's your turn! This item is redeemable for one person's trip on a scenic flight across Cook Inlet and either a guided expedition in Katmai National Park OR exploring the world-famous Brooks Falls during salmon migration (time of year dependent).
As described on their website: "Emerald Air Service is the oldest guided bear viewing company based in Homer. We have had the pleasure of sharing respect, understanding, and love for Alaska’s Coastal Brown Bears with many thousands of guests while maintaining a perfect safety record in over 30 years of operation."
This voucher expires at the end of the 2025 flight season.
Frolic in Fort Collins
$100
Starting bid
Spend 2 nights in a charming 2 bed, 1 bath home in the heart of Fort Collins, Colorado!
Expires 12/31/2026
Spend 2 nights in a charming 2 bed, 1 bath home in the heart of Fort Collins, Colorado!
Expires 12/31/2026
Brewery Tour and Tasting
$100
Starting bid
Calling all beer enthusiasts! Join us for a Beer Tasting & Tour for 6 at a beloved local Homer brewery. Led by a passionate brewmaster, you and 5 friends will explore the art and science of craft beer brewing. Indulge in a flight of handcrafted beers, from crisp lagers to robust ales, as they guide you through their intricate flavors. Whether you're a seasoned aficionado or just starting your journey, this tasting promises an unforgettable experience. Bid now for the chance to indulge in great beer, company, and memories to cherish! Cheers!
This tour is limited to a maximum of 6 people.
Retail Price: $300
Calling all beer enthusiasts! Join us for a Beer Tasting & Tour for 6 at a beloved local Homer brewery. Led by a passionate brewmaster, you and 5 friends will explore the art and science of craft beer brewing. Indulge in a flight of handcrafted beers, from crisp lagers to robust ales, as they guide you through their intricate flavors. Whether you're a seasoned aficionado or just starting your journey, this tasting promises an unforgettable experience. Bid now for the chance to indulge in great beer, company, and memories to cherish! Cheers!
This tour is limited to a maximum of 6 people.
Retail Price: $300
Eat Around Old Town
$100
Starting bid
Homer's Old Town is full of art galleries, beaches, and exceptional dining! Take some time to taste and tour all of Old Town's offerings.
This package includes:
Retail Price:
Homer's Old Town is full of art galleries, beaches, and exceptional dining! Take some time to taste and tour all of Old Town's offerings.
This package includes:
Retail Price:
Dinner, Drinks and a Movie
$45
Starting bid
Whether you're looking for a date night or just a fun outing with friends, you can't go wrong with grabbing drinks and a bite to eat before seeing the latest flick!
Whether you're looking for a date night or just a fun outing with friends, you can't go wrong with grabbing drinks and a bite to eat before seeing the latest flick!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!