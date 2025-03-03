Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies Auction 2026

People come from all over the world to experience the bears of Katmai, and now it's your turn! This item is redeemable for one person's trip on a scenic flight across Cook Inlet and either a guided expedition in Katmai National Park OR exploring the world-famous Brooks Falls during salmon migration (time of year dependent). As described on their website: "Emerald Air Service is the oldest guided bear viewing company based in Homer. We have had the pleasure of sharing respect, understanding, and love for Alaska’s Coastal Brown Bears with many thousands of guests while maintaining a perfect safety record in over 30 years of operation." This voucher expires at the end of the 2025 flight season.

