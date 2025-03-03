Hosted by

Center For Alaskan Coastal Studies

Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies Auction 2026

708 Smoky Bay Way, Homer, AK 99603, USA

Bear Viewing with Emerald Air item
Bear Viewing with Emerald Air
$750

People come from all over the world to experience the bears of Katmai, and now it's your turn! This item is redeemable for one person's trip on a scenic flight across Cook Inlet and either a guided expedition in Katmai National Park OR exploring the world-famous Brooks Falls during salmon migration (time of year dependent). As described on their website: "Emerald Air Service is the oldest guided bear viewing company based in Homer. We have had the pleasure of sharing respect, understanding, and love for Alaska’s Coastal Brown Bears with many thousands of guests while maintaining a perfect safety record in over 30 years of operation." This voucher expires at the end of the 2025 flight season.
Frolic in Fort Collins item
Frolic in Fort Collins
$100

Spend 2 nights in a charming 2 bed, 1 bath home in the heart of Fort Collins, Colorado! Expires 12/31/2026
Brewery Tour and Tasting item
Brewery Tour and Tasting
$100

Calling all beer enthusiasts! Join us for a Beer Tasting & Tour for 6 at a beloved local Homer brewery. Led by a passionate brewmaster, you and 5 friends will explore the art and science of craft beer brewing. Indulge in a flight of handcrafted beers, from crisp lagers to robust ales, as they guide you through their intricate flavors. Whether you're a seasoned aficionado or just starting your journey, this tasting promises an unforgettable experience. Bid now for the chance to indulge in great beer, company, and memories to cherish! Cheers! This tour is limited to a maximum of 6 people. Retail Price: $300
Eat Around Old Town
$100

Homer's Old Town is full of art galleries, beaches, and exceptional dining! Take some time to taste and tour all of Old Town's offerings. This package includes: Retail Price:
Dinner, Drinks and a Movie
$45

Whether you're looking for a date night or just a fun outing with friends, you can't go wrong with grabbing drinks and a bite to eat before seeing the latest flick!

