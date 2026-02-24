Center for Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Aquatic Science 75th! (Shipping available at additional cost)

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Starting bid
Little boat for fishing on the lake. Donated by Mike Eichholz, Director of Center for Wildlife Sustainability Research. SIU Students for Scale (not included in package).
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2 XL Under Armour T shirt and 2 insulated CFAAS logo coffee mugs
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Delicious homemade cheesecake by our very own Katie Wells. (cannot be shipped)
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Illinois caught specimen - Wood Frame (12.5" x 10.5") - Local student photographer Koaw Zaczek / Signed Back
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Illinois caught specimen - Mounted in Black Frame (11" x 14") - Local student photographer Koaw Zaczek / Signed Back
Starting bid
Illinois caught specimen - Mounted in Black Frame (11" x 14") - Local student photographer Koaw Zaczek / Signed Back
Starting bid
New Condition. Complete textboook. Signed by author
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New Condition. Signed by author.
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New Condition. Signed by author.
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Adorable handmade artwork by local artist. Made by Axel Babcock.
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Quality, handmade bass flies with 1/0 and 2/0 hooks. Antler mount included! Made by Ed Heist, Associate Director
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Clever fish pottery set! Beautiful pieces. Bowl, mug, and plate have diameters of 22 cm, 12.5 cm, & 16 cm, respectively. By student Cecilia Castillo.
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Semi-abstract ink print of catfishes made by local SIU student! 9" x 12" Print; Frame larger
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Vintage Metal Fish (17.5" x 3" x 9")
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Vintage With Hangers to be placed in a sunny window. 9 x 12 inches. By Director Jim Garvey.
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Compact and portable coffee maker that uses air pressure to brew coffee in minutes. Donated by Rick Reeve - Shawnee Trails Wilderness Outfitter
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New condition! Excellent ID source for the local snakes of S. Illinois. Donated by SIU Press.
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New condition! A resource valuable to any angler looking to target S. Illinois fishes! Donated by SIU Press.
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New condition! A fun, usable resource to explore the beautiful Shawnee of S. Illinois! Donated by SIU Press.
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New condition! This book guide is an antique (almost)! Expert Art Reid shares many fishing secrets. Donated by SIU Press.
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New condition! This book celebrates the 150th anniversary of the university’s founding by exploring in depth its history since 1969, when the last book to celebrate a major anniversary was published.
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One-of-a-kind repurposed backpack from Saluki Reefers. By Chloe Scroggins and Makayla Ward.
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Framed photo of one of our corals in the Gower Saluki aquarium - Photographed by researcher Shane Kemp
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Framed photo of a shovelnose sturgeon caught on the Wabash River - Photographed by researcher Shane Kemp
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This beautiful piece may be a tablecloth or a decorative bedding item. NEW condition. Comes with it's own matching carrying bag.
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This durable beach bag is also hard to tip over! Durable! 15" L x 5" D x 12.5" H New condition!
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THREE WAYS TO CARRY YOUR STUFF! LUNCH BAG: fit+fresh brand. Keeps lunch cold! 10" H x 8.5" W x 4" D; FJALLRAVEN KANKEN Handbag + LEGOS. Cute little handbag that comes with 3 sets up animal legos and 1 set of little people. 8.5" H x 7" w x 3"; AND HEASTSPORT Stadium Approved Belt Bag
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This antique glass hatching jar could bring back memories for anyone who has been in fisheries! 21 3/4" diameter x 20.5" height. Makes a great center piece.
Starting bid
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Starting bid
Approx, 3 inches each
https://nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crispycrackerss.com%2F%3Futm_content%3Dlink_in_bio%26fbclid%3DPAdGRleAQxXP5leHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZA8xMjQwMjQ1NzQyODc0MTQAAad7EDNO0LT1ZGN08oVJNP3pGf_KaGMIkdlPY1LMX_QJB09vbBDRGE-NyWHVBg_aem_oCGv95K4s808GhZmPxxQEw%26utm_source%3Dig%26utm_medium%3Dsocial&data=05%7C02%7Cjgarvey%40siu.edu%7Cfd0e82232fa746a73e2208de8acf50e8%7Cd57a98e7744d43f9bc9108de1ff3710d%7C0%7C0%7C639100820305007995%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Hin5B1MMLfJB68bmyEbVlpa%2BJvY%2Fti1b1j%2BonmMI484%3D&reserved=0
Starting bid
One-of-a-kind crafts by Waaswaaganing artist Duane Poupart; Rice and Syrup from Spirit Lake, Minnesota. Jigging stick, 14 inches; Yellow Perch Decoy, 8.5 inches; Canoe, 11 inches; Basket, 11 inches; Manoomin (Rice), 8 ounces; Maple syrup (ziinsibaakwadwaatig), 12 ounces.
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Original Painting. 8 inches x 10 inches, acrylic on canvas, unframed. By Local Artist, Animator, Addy Garvey. https://addyfgarvey.wixsite.com/portfolio
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A classic fisheries resource. Very rare. Excellent condition. Pre-owned by our very own Emeritus Director, Chris Kohler.
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A classic fisheries resource. Very rare. Excellent condition.
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Unique wax painting adds depth to this perspective of bubbling water. 12 x 12 inches. Ancient method of painting. By local artist Steph Garvey.
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One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 1 of 10)
Starting bid
One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 2 of 10)
Starting bid
One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 3 of 10)
Starting bid
One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 4 of 10)
Starting bid
One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 5 of 10)
Starting bid
One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 6 of 10)
Starting bid
One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 7 of 10)
Starting bid
One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 8 of 10)
Starting bid
One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 9 of 10)
Starting bid
One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 10 of 10)
Starting bid
18 inches, ceramic; Donated by alum Bill Davin
Starting bid
Unique folding fish basket for serving your finest fruits, nuts, or candy. Wood. Abou 18 inches. Donated by alum Bill Davin.
Starting bid
Assortment of tea, honey, and a spring-themed cup highlighting home-grown honey from Southern Illinois. Alumni donated.
Starting bid
Straight from the past at SIU!
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