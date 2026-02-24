Southern Illinois University- Carbondale
Southern Illinois University- Carbondale has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Southern Illinois University- Carbondale

About this event

Sales closed

Center for Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Aquatic Science 75th! (Shipping available at additional cost)

Pick-up location

Giant City Lodge Rd, Cobden District 1 Precinct, IL 62958, USA

Bass Buggy item
Bass Buggy
$75

Starting bid

Little boat for fishing on the lake. Donated by Mike Eichholz, Director of Center for Wildlife Sustainability Research. SIU Students for Scale (not included in package).

Saluki Shirt and CFAAS Mugs item
Saluki Shirt and CFAAS Mugs
$5

Starting bid

2 XL Under Armour T shirt and 2 insulated CFAAS logo coffee mugs

Homemade Cheesecake by Katie Wells item
Homemade Cheesecake by Katie Wells
$15

Starting bid

Delicious homemade cheesecake by our very own Katie Wells. (cannot be shipped)

Longear Sunfish Photograph item
Longear Sunfish Photograph
$25

Starting bid

Illinois caught specimen - Wood Frame (12.5" x 10.5") - Local student photographer Koaw Zaczek / Signed Back

Wargreen Print item
Wargreen Print
$25

Starting bid

Illinois caught specimen - Mounted in Black Frame (11" x 14") - Local student photographer Koaw Zaczek / Signed Back

Blacknose Crappie Print item
Blacknose Crappie Print
$25

Starting bid

Illinois caught specimen - Mounted in Black Frame (11" x 14") - Local student photographer Koaw Zaczek / Signed Back

Trophic Ecology Book item
Trophic Ecology Book
$20

Starting bid

New Condition. Complete textboook. Signed by author

Whistling Cay Novel by Chris Kohler, Emeritus Director item
Whistling Cay Novel by Chris Kohler, Emeritus Director
$20

Starting bid

New Condition. Signed by author.

Cracked Island Novel by Chris Kohler, Emeritus Director item
Cracked Island Novel by Chris Kohler, Emeritus Director
$20

Starting bid

New Condition. Signed by author.

Decorative Coral Tank item
Decorative Coral Tank
$25

Starting bid

Adorable handmade artwork by local artist. Made by Axel Babcock.

6 Unique Hand-tied Bass Flies with Unique Antler Mount item
6 Unique Hand-tied Bass Flies with Unique Antler Mount
$50

Starting bid

Quality, handmade bass flies with 1/0 and 2/0 hooks. Antler mount included! Made by Ed Heist, Associate Director

3 Piece Handmade Fish Pottery: Sturgeon bowl, salmonid mug w item
3 Piece Handmade Fish Pottery: Sturgeon bowl, salmonid mug w item
3 Piece Handmade Fish Pottery: Sturgeon bowl, salmonid mug w item
3 Piece Handmade Fish Pottery: Sturgeon bowl, salmonid mug w
$40

Starting bid

Clever fish pottery set! Beautiful pieces. Bowl, mug, and plate have diameters of 22 cm, 12.5 cm, & 16 cm, respectively. By student Cecilia Castillo.

Handmade Ink Print of Catfishes by Local Artist - 9" x 12" P item
Handmade Ink Print of Catfishes by Local Artist - 9" x 12" P
$25

Starting bid

Semi-abstract ink print of catfishes made by local SIU student! 9" x 12" Print; Frame larger

Metal Art Fish item
Metal Art Fish
$35

Starting bid

Vintage Metal Fish (17.5" x 3" x 9")

Stained Glass Carp item
Stained Glass Carp
$30

Starting bid

Vintage With Hangers to be placed in a sunny window. 9 x 12 inches. By Director Jim Garvey.

AeroPress Coffee Maker item
AeroPress Coffee Maker
$25

Starting bid

Compact and portable coffee maker that uses air pressure to brew coffee in minutes. Donated by Rick Reeve - Shawnee Trails Wilderness Outfitter

SNAKE ROAD - A Field Guide to the Snakes of LaRue-Pine Hills item
SNAKE ROAD - A Field Guide to the Snakes of LaRue-Pine Hills
$10

Starting bid

New condition! Excellent ID source for the local snakes of S. Illinois. Donated by SIU Press.

Southern Illinois Fishing - A Comprehensive Guide for Angler item
Southern Illinois Fishing - A Comprehensive Guide for Angler
$10

Starting bid

New condition! A resource valuable to any angler looking to target S. Illinois fishes! Donated by SIU Press.

20 Day Trips in and around the Shawnee National Forest by La item
20 Day Trips in and around the Shawnee National Forest by La
$10

Starting bid

New condition! A fun, usable resource to explore the beautiful Shawnee of S. Illinois! Donated by SIU Press.

Fishing Southern Illinois - By Art Reid item
Fishing Southern Illinois - By Art Reid
$10

Starting bid

New condition! This book guide is an antique (almost)! Expert Art Reid shares many fishing secrets. Donated by SIU Press.

Southern Illinois University at 150 Years - Growth, Accompli item
Southern Illinois University at 150 Years - Growth, Accompli
$5

Starting bid

New condition!  This book celebrates the 150th anniversary of the university’s founding by exploring in depth its history since 1969, when the last book to celebrate a major anniversary was published.

Saluki Reefers Backpack item
Saluki Reefers Backpack
$50

Starting bid

One-of-a-kind repurposed backpack from Saluki Reefers. By Chloe Scroggins and Makayla Ward.

20" x 30" Framed photo - Plate Coral item
20" x 30" Framed photo - Plate Coral
$40

Starting bid

Framed photo of one of our corals in the Gower Saluki aquarium - Photographed by researcher Shane Kemp

8" x 10" Framed photo - Shovelnose Sturgeon item
8" x 10" Framed photo - Shovelnose Sturgeon
$25

Starting bid

Framed photo of a shovelnose sturgeon caught on the Wabash River - Photographed by researcher Shane Kemp

COASTAL LUXE LIFE - 40" X 71" Vibrant Cloth item
COASTAL LUXE LIFE - 40" X 71" Vibrant Cloth
$10

Starting bid

This beautiful piece may be a tablecloth or a decorative bedding item. NEW condition. Comes with it's own matching carrying bag.

Bogg Bag - Large Waterproof, Washable, Non-slip Bag item
Bogg Bag - Large Waterproof, Washable, Non-slip Bag
$15

Starting bid

This durable beach bag is also hard to tip over! Durable! 15" L x 5" D x 12.5" H New condition!

BAG TRIO AND TOYS item
BAG TRIO AND TOYS item
BAG TRIO AND TOYS item
BAG TRIO AND TOYS
$15

Starting bid

THREE WAYS TO CARRY YOUR STUFF! LUNCH BAG: fit+fresh brand. Keeps lunch cold! 10" H x 8.5" W x 4" D; FJALLRAVEN KANKEN Handbag + LEGOS. Cute little handbag that comes with 3 sets up animal legos and 1 set of little people. 8.5" H x 7" w x 3"; AND HEASTSPORT Stadium Approved Belt Bag

Glass Antique McDonald Hatching Jar item
Glass Antique McDonald Hatching Jar
$35

Starting bid

This antique glass hatching jar could bring back memories for anyone who has been in fisheries! 21 3/4" diameter x 20.5" height. Makes a great center piece.

Hand-crafted Items by Indigenous People of Great Lakes item
Hand-crafted Items by Indigenous People of Great Lakes
$100

Starting bid

One-of-a-kind crafts by Waaswaaganing artist Duane Poupart; Rice and Syrup from Spirit Lake, Minnesota. Jigging stick, 14 inches; Yellow Perch Decoy, 8.5 inches; Canoe, 11 inches; Basket, 11 inches; Manoomin (Rice), 8 ounces; Maple syrup (ziinsibaakwadwaatig), 12 ounces.

Acrylic Painting of Angelfish by Local Artist item
Acrylic Painting of Angelfish by Local Artist
$30

Starting bid

Original Painting. 8 inches x 10 inches, acrylic on canvas, unframed. By Local Artist, Animator, Addy Garvey. https://addyfgarvey.wixsite.com/portfolio

Handbook of Freshwater Fisheries Biology Volume 1, Carlander item
Handbook of Freshwater Fisheries Biology Volume 1, Carlander
$20

Starting bid

A classic fisheries resource. Very rare. Excellent condition. Pre-owned by our very own Emeritus Director, Chris Kohler.

Age and Growth of Fish. Summerfelt and Hall. item
Age and Growth of Fish. Summerfelt and Hall.
$20

Starting bid

A classic fisheries resource. Very rare. Excellent condition.

Beautiful Encaustic (Wax) Painting item
Beautiful Encaustic (Wax) Painting
$30

Starting bid

Unique wax painting adds depth to this perspective of bubbling water. 12 x 12 inches. Ancient method of painting. By local artist Steph Garvey.

Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (1 of 10) item
Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (1 of 10)
$35

Starting bid

One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 1 of 10)

Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (2 of 10) item
Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (2 of 10)
$35

Starting bid

One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 2 of 10)

Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (3 of 10) item
Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (3 of 10)
$35

Starting bid

One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 3 of 10)

Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (4 of 10) item
Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (4 of 10)
$35

Starting bid

One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 4 of 10)

Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (5 of 10) item
Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (5 of 10)
$35

Starting bid

One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 5 of 10)

Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (6 of 10) item
Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (6 of 10)
$35

Starting bid

One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 6 of 10)

Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (7 of 10) item
Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (7 of 10)
$35

Starting bid

One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 7 of 10)

Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (8 of 10) item
Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (8 of 10)
$35

Starting bid

One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 8 of 10)

Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (9 of 10) item
Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (9 of 10)
$35

Starting bid

One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 9 of 10)

Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (10 of 10) item
Pair CFAAS Labeled Wines Alto Vineyards (10 of 10)
$35

Starting bid

One bottle dry white & one bottle semi-sweet white commissioned by Alto Vineyards. Specially labeled for our event! Collectible, consumable or both! (21 and older item.) Only 20 in existence! (Pair 10 of 10)

Vintage Fish Platter for Serving Your Finest Guests item
Vintage Fish Platter for Serving Your Finest Guests
$10

Starting bid

18 inches, ceramic; Donated by alum Bill Davin

Folding Wooden Fish Basket item
Folding Wooden Fish Basket item
Folding Wooden Fish Basket item
Folding Wooden Fish Basket
$15

Starting bid

Unique folding fish basket for serving your finest fruits, nuts, or candy. Wood. Abou 18 inches. Donated by alum Bill Davin.

Southern Illinois Honey Basket item
Southern Illinois Honey Basket
$35

Starting bid

Assortment of tea, honey, and a spring-themed cup highlighting home-grown honey from Southern Illinois. Alumni donated.

Antique Bump Board item
Antique Bump Board
$35

Starting bid

Straight from the past at SIU!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!