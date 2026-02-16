Center Stage Brass

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Center Stage Brass

About this event

2026 Center Stage Brass Summer Camp Registration

1401 Cross Timbers Rd

Flower Mound, TX 75028, USA

Non-Refundable Camp Deposit Only
$125

If you select to pay the deposit only, the remaining tuition will be due on Monday, June 15th, 2026.

Early Bird Full Tuition (Before May 1st)
$350
Available until May 1

This option includes the non-refundable $125 deposit and the remaining tuition ($225).

This option is only available before May 1st.

May Tuition Special (May 1st through May 31st)
$375
Available until Jun 1

This option includes the non-refundable $125 deposit and the remaining tuition ($250).

This option is only available May 1st through May 31st.

Full Tuition (June 1st - June 15th)
$400
Available until Jun 16

This option includes the non-refundable $125 deposit and the remaining tuition ($275).

This option is available June 1st through June 15th.

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