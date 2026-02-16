2026 Center Stage Brass Summer Camp Registration

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About this event
If you select to pay the deposit only, the remaining tuition will be due on Monday, June 15th, 2026.
This option includes the non-refundable $125 deposit and the remaining tuition ($225).
This option is only available before May 1st.
This option includes the non-refundable $125 deposit and the remaining tuition ($250).
This option is only available May 1st through May 31st.
This option includes the non-refundable $125 deposit and the remaining tuition ($275).
This option is available June 1st through June 15th.
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