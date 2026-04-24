Center Stage PossABILITIES Online Shop

About this shop
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Caitlin loves everything 80's -- best generation ever! When she's not taking nature walks, singing or dancing, you'll find her writing poetry or short stories, playing Scrabble with her Mom, or creating parodies of old songs. Maybe you'll hear her current project on the radio some day!
You can catch me on my podcast and vlog page Dispodopolis, where I talk about all things Disney. I also illustrated and was the inspiration for the child's book "You Are Going To Love Me: A look at autism through the eyes of a third grader living with autism"
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