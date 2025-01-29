Center Stagers Registration

CS GREEN is open to all interested participants ages 6-12. Classes and activities will center in creative dramatics, a more process-driven, non-competitive form of theatre arts that features:
• dramatic play
• improvisation
• pantomime
• puppetry
• process drama
• creative movement
• storytelling
• stagecrafts
• experimentation with scenery, costumes, props, and technical
elements
• experimentation with performance (acting, singing, dance)
• participation in showcases or productions
Fall Session: October 2 - November 20
CS ORANGE is an audition-only group open to ages 10-16. Classes and activities will center on rehearsal, performance, and production of theatre, with emphasis on showcasing work and theatre-making and opportunities to engage in critical response and competition.
Activities might include:
• monologues
• scenes
• solo/group musical numbers
• design, technical theatre, and stage management
• showcase performances
• full show production
• theatre competitions and festivals
Fall Session: September 16 - November 18
3-Day Package Thursdays: 12/4, 12/11, 12/18. Open to all.
Orange Ensemble only: 3 Day Package, Tuesdays 12/2, 12/9, 12/16
Tuesdays and Thursdays (Orange Ensemble only)
12/9, 12/11, 12/16, or 12/18 Choose up to two voice lessons. Open to all.
12/2, 12/4, 12/9, 12/11, 12/16 or 12/18. Choose up to three. Open to all.
$
