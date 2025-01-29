Center Stagers Registration

CS ORANGE is an audition-only group open to ages 10-16. Classes and activities will center on rehearsal, performance, and production of theatre, with emphasis on showcasing work and theatre-making and opportunities to engage in critical response and competition.





Activities might include:

• monologues

• scenes

• solo/group musical numbers

• design, technical theatre, and stage management

• showcase performances

• full show production

• theatre competitions and festivals





Fall Session: September 16 - November 18