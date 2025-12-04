Making Lemon-aid

Offered by

Making Lemon-aid

About this shop

Take Home a Centerpiece or Print

Table Topper item
Table Topper
$50

This gorgeous arrangement will bring fresh holiday whimsy to any table - you keep the glass container & full arrangement!

Show Stopper item
Show Stopper
$75

This over-the-top arrangement is a showstopper for your holiday table!

The tall centerpieces will be removed from the silver stands & placed into a pretty container for you to take home.

"Lion of Judah" Print item
"Lion of Judah" Print item
"Lion of Judah" Print
$150

Generously donated by : Grace Upon Grace Fine Art

Only 3 available!


11x17" limited edition, matted & framed print - prints available to view at the event

**photo is of the original painting!

"Fullness of Joy" Print item
"Fullness of Joy" Print item
"Fullness of Joy" Print
$150

Generously donated by : Grace Upon Grace Fine Art

Only 3 prints available!

11x17" limited edition, matted & framed print - prints available to view at the event

**photo is of the original painting!

Add a donation for Making Lemon-aid

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!