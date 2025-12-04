Take Home a Centerpiece or Print

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This gorgeous arrangement will bring fresh holiday whimsy to any table - you keep the glass container & full arrangement!
This over-the-top arrangement is a showstopper for your holiday table!
The tall centerpieces will be removed from the silver stands & placed into a pretty container for you to take home.
Generously donated by : Grace Upon Grace Fine Art
Only 3 available!
11x17" limited edition, matted & framed print - prints available to view at the event
**photo is of the original painting!
Generously donated by : Grace Upon Grace Fine Art
Only 3 prints available!
11x17" limited edition, matted & framed print - prints available to view at the event
**photo is of the original painting!
$
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