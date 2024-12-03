Central Adirondack Association Memberships and Renewals 2025

Platinum Membership is our highest level of annual organizational support. While Platinum, Gold, and Silver memberships receive the same core recognition and benefits, this tier is designed for businesses or organizations that wish to make a significant investment in our mission. Your contribution directly supports the planning and execution of 10+ community events each year, helping drive tourism, foot traffic, and community engagement. Platinum Members choose this level based on their capacity to give and their belief in the long-term value these events bring to the town and to their organization.





Note: All organizational memberships (Platinum, Gold, and Silver) require a minimum annual contribution of $100.