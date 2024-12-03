Central Adirondack Association Memberships and Renewals 2025

Offered by
Valid for one year
Platinum Membership is our highest level of annual organizational support. While Platinum, Gold, and Silver memberships receive the same core recognition and benefits, this tier is designed for businesses or organizations that wish to make a significant investment in our mission. Your contribution directly supports the planning and execution of 10+ community events each year, helping drive tourism, foot traffic, and community engagement. Platinum Members choose this level based on their capacity to give and their belief in the long-term value these events bring to the town and to their organization.
Note: All organizational memberships (Platinum, Gold, and Silver) require a minimum annual contribution of $100.
Valid for one year
Gold Membership offers the same benefits and recognition as Platinum and Silver memberships, with the difference being the amount you choose to contribute annually. This level is ideal for businesses or organizations that want to meaningfully support our extensive event programming while aligning their investment with their budget. Gold Members play a vital role in sustaining community events that benefit local businesses, nonprofits, and residents alike.
Valid for one year
Silver Membership is an organizational membership level that provides the same visibility and engagement opportunities as Platinum and Gold. The distinction between these tiers is not benefits, but rather the level of financial support you feel comfortable providing. Silver Members are essential partners in helping us deliver over ten events annually that enhance the vibrancy, economy, and sense of community within the town.
Valid for one year
Bronze Membership is an entry-level organizational membership for businesses or groups that want to formally support our work at a more accessible level. This tier still contributes directly to our event programming and community initiatives, while allowing smaller organizations or newer businesses to participate and show their support.
Valid for one year
Non-Profit Membership is available to registered non-profit organizations at a reduced annual rate of $50. This tier recognizes the important role non-profits play in our community and allows them to stay connected, informed, and involved in our events and initiatives while supporting our shared mission.
Valid for one year
Individual Membership is available to community members who want to personally support our work and stay engaged with local events and initiatives. For $50 annually, individuals can show their commitment to the vitality of the town and help make the many events we host each year possible.
